Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 3 – September 10

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Drug equipment violations were reported at 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 4292 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 27.

September 4

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Grandfather Campground, 125 Riverside Drive, Banner Elk. A registration plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Dollar General, 4546 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. Clothes were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 553 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and driving without a license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 14.

September 5

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny were reported at 241 Lofty View Road, Boone. A Magnavox flat screen TV and cabinet doorknobs were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: October 12.

September 7

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 292 Homespun Hills, Boone.

INCIDENT: Financial card fraud was reported at 1682 Laurel Ford Road, Vilas. The victim reported her debit card being taken to withdraw $600 from an ATM.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 298 Patricelli Drive, Boone. Furniture was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 168 Misty Creek Drive, Blowing Rock. Suspicious activity was reported.

INCIDENT: Damage to Property was reported at 224 Hot Rod Road, Deep Gap. Damage was done to a rental home.

ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 275 Ira Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was charged with drug equipment violations. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1187 W. King Street, Boon, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 2479 Hardin Road, Boone, was charge with cyberstalking. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 290 February Road, Newland, was charged with six counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: October 2.

September 8

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 300 Campground Road, Site T4, Vilas. The victim reported being hit in the head and face.

INCIDENT: Fraudulent misrepresentation was reported at 338 Stuart Williams Road, Boone. The victim reported being scammed over a rental property.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 3896 Big Hill Road, Todd. A rear driver side window was damaged and a handbag was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 300 Campground Road, Vilas, was charged with assault on a female. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 200 Will Vannoy Road, West Jefferson, was charged with larceny of gensing. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 12.

September 10

INCIDENT: Violation of a court order was reported at 214 George Wilson Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 185 Swindlers Ridge Road, Warrensville, was charged with a domestic violence protection order violation. He was held without bond. Court date: September 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 300 Campground Road, Vilas, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 26.