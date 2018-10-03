Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 24 – September 30

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 2063 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 510 Grand Boulevard, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $250. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 1580 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 9.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 755 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 5, Boone.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 814 White Oak Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 471 Crocker Road, Unit A, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 5352 Rose Carswell Road, Morganton, was charged with larceny of a firearm and violation a domestic violence protective order. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

INCIDENT: Domestic violence protective order violation was reported at 1018 Archie Carroll Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 235 Southridge Road, Unit A1, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 1447 Friendship Church Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 5351 N.C. Highway 194 S., Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 556 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was charged with a parole violation. He was held without bond. Court date: October 4.

INCIDENT: Stolen checks were reported at 2479 Hardin Road, Boone. The victim reported checks being taken from a checkbook and forged checks being written.

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 3715 Georges Gap Road, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 868 State Farm Road, Unit 406, Boone, was served with a criminal summons. He was held without bond. Court date: October 17.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 1987 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove. The offender assaulted his girlfriend.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 8173 Old U.S. Highway 421, Zionville, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use/storage/sale of a controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 135 South Pine Run Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 150 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 26.

September 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $300. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 4074 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 15

September 25

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. Money and a cell phone were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 259 Furman Road, Apt. 212, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 236-B Old Bristol Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 175 Ridgewood Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 170 Tracy Circle, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 9604 Thorn Blade Drive, Charlotte, was brought in on two outstanding warrants for driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 270 River Road #2, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 67, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of Boone was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 9.

September 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 105 Appomattox Road, Cary, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 375 Highway 105 Ext., was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was held without bond. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 68, of 2419 Highway 105, Apt. 420, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants for communicating threats and harassing phone calls. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

September 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 2278 Silverstone Road, Apt. 2, Zionville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $750. Court date: December 4.

September 28

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 685 Horn in the West Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 266 Fairway Lane, Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding, possession of marijuana, driving left of center and possession of an open container. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1477 Sandy Lane, Leland, was charged with consuming alcohol by a 19/20 year old and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 26.

September 29

INCIDENT: Assault and battery was reported at 525 W. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A bicycle and a bike lock were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance were reported at Walmart, 200 Watuaga Village Drive, Boone. A Wahl beard trimmer, Venus razors and a Pepsi were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary and injury to real property were reported at 255 Westbrook Drive, Boone. Toiletries were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 170 Tulip Tree Lane, Boone. A wheel lock was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, o 108 Ervin Lane, Valdese, was charged with driving after consuming alcohol under 21. He was released in a written promise to appear. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 503 Central Avenue, Burlington, was charged with assault and battery. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 162 North Street, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, unsafe movement, failure to register, operating a vehicle without insurance, communicating threats and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $1,000. Court ate: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 5101 Owteway Place, Wilmington, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 188 Ridge View Drive, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 2024 Groves Edge Lane, Waxhaw, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to operate headlamps. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 21.

September 30

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Puerto Nuevo Mexican and Seafood Restaurant, 187 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering, Willful an wanton injury to personal property and burglary/breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported at The Standard #2208, 435 Faculty Street, Boone. A wallet, a Wells Fargo credit card, a Wells Fargo debit card, a North Carolina driver’s license and a Sony PlayStation game controller were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 105 Herring Loop, Apt. 203, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 312 Taylor Road, Boone, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 306 Roe Miller Lane, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 6610 Ridgemont Drive, Denver, N.C., was charged with burglary and injury to real property. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: October 26.