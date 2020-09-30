Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 21 – September 28

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:44 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. September 21

INCIDENT: Trespassing and larceny of trees were reported at 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 400 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove. Various building materials were reported stolen from a job site.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 2688 Rich Mountain Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 212 Tenessias Way, Boone, was charged with failure/refusal to file ESC tax report. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 173 Cabin Hill Lane, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 13.

September 22

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported near mile marker 274 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 221 Mining Town Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 22.

September 23

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, and larceny were reported at 136 Hickory Lane, Boone. A Chevrolet Silverado and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.

September 24

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 188 Ridge View Drive, Unit A, Boone. The rear bumper of a Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of Banner Elk was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 22.

September 25

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 686 Clint Norris Road, Apt. 1, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

September 26

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 186 New River Crossing, Apt. C, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was charged with second-degree trespassing and consuming alcohol under the age of 19. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 843 East Center Avenue, Mooresville, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

September 27

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, damage to property, and misdemeanor larceny were reported at 7428 Meat Camp Road, Todd.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 145 Rocky Mountain Road, Boone. Power tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2146 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone. A building was reportedly damaged by golf balls.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 54 Boone Trail, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2282 N.C. Highway 18 South, North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

September 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 768 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 12.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



September 21

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 855 Blairmont Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny and conspiracy to commit felony larceny were reported at Lowe’s Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A heater, an air freshener, a pressure washer, pet carpet cleaner, vacuum, wine cooler, backpack cooler, and numerous tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Pokemon cards, a Rick and Morty DVD set, a digital picture frame, XL twin blanket, Reese’s jumbo pack, and Cocoa Pebbles cereal were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and Entering was reported at 116 Herring Loop, #101, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 22.

Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, and having six outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: October 22. ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 360 Glendare Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony larceny and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 22.

September 22

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 521 Meadowview Drive. Numerous tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault and resisting arrest were reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a government official and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 19.

September 23

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Dragons Den Comic store, 643 Greenway Road, Boone. Ashaya Soul of the Wild Card was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 164 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. E20, Boone.

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 511 West King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 385 Grand Boulevard, Boone. Lawn equipment was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 804 Woodlawn Street, Belmont, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.

September 25

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An iPhone 10 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 137 North Street, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 2394 Allendale Circle, Lenoir, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 13.

September 26

INCIDENT: Assault on a government official was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 165 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of a fraudulent ID was reported at Circle K, 1220 West King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1020 Bradford Drive, Roswell, Georgia, was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a government official. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 13.

September 27

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A parking boot was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault were reported at 116 Herring Loop, Boone.