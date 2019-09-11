Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 2 – September 8

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 4:20 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. September 2

INCIDENT: Larceny of a wallet was reported at 129 Lazy Lake Road, Unit 6, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 1200 Mabel School Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 410 Poplar Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 102 Dundee Court, Jacksonville, North Carolina, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

September 3

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 8747 U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. A Polaris Ranger and a black trailer were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with failure to return rental property. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 466 Odes Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with injury to personal property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

September 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 339 Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock. Three RCA televisions, a side by side and bar wrist bands were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1406 Crackers Neck Road, Apt. 1, Mountain City, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1090 Odes Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 25.

September 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 5495 Three Top Road, Todd, was charged with fraud disposal of a mortgage property, driving with a revoked license, driving with no registration and a fictitious/altered registration card/tag. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 329 Meadow Hill Road, Apt. 32, Deep Gap, was charged with intimidating a witness. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 62 Mountain Aire Lane, Whitetop, Virginia, was brought in on three counts of fugitive extradition. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 26 Sandy Brook Road, Burlington, Massachusetts, was brought in for being a fugitive from another state. He was held without bond. Court date: October 25.

September 6

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at Harmony Hill Mercantile, 3894 U.S. Highway 321 S., Blowing Rock. Money, a money drawer and seven birdhouses were reported stolen.

September 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 121 Charlie Dancy Road, Zionville. $175 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 186 Clyde Townsend Road, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 4327 Oak Forest Drive, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 8108 Old U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with breaking or entering and cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1656 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Cash bond: $38,712. Court date information is unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 29.

September 8

INCIDENT: A call for service for an attended death was reported at 548 Whippoorwill Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 252 Bub Teams Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 110 Austin Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 118 Colvard Street, Jefferson, was charged with two counts of communicating threats and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 5670 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



September 2

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 150 Creekside Lane, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of Boone was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon. He was held without bond. Court date: October 25.

September 3

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 147 Hillside Drive, Boone. A Jansport backpack, a MacBook Pro laptop, a U.S. passport, a day planner, notebooks, an umbrella and a flash drive were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Appalachian State sweatpants, a t-shirt, money, men’s boxer briefs and one left boot were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 210 Matthew Gwin Lane, Elk Park, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 7526 Old Shelby Road, Vale, North Carolina, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone was charged with second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and larceny from a merchant. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 25.

September 4

INCIDENT: Financial transaction card fraud was reported at 151 Spruce Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Howard Street Apartments, 746 Howard Street, Apt. A12, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 187 Hialeah Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license, driving while impaired and making an unsafe movement. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 25.

September 5

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Mountain Village Apartments, 273 Yosef Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 233 Crossing Way, Boone.

September 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A soft drink, flour tortillas and a bed sheet set were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 143 Sunnyside Drive, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 25.

September 7

INCIDENT: Larceny and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. Computer hardware/software was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Goodnight Brothers, 372 Industrial Park Drive, Boone. $60 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Carolina Pizza Company, 454 W. King Street, Boone. Flowers were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at King Street Creamery, 595 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1334 Sea Mist Drive, Matthews, was charged with driving after consuming alcohol underage. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 107 Degas Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and littering. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 108 Gray Bran Drive, Troutman, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 25.

September 8

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 123 Eric Lane, Apt. 11 Boone. A Suzuki motorcycle was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 67, of 8716 Harrisburg Road, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

