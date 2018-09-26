Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 17 – September 24

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
September 17
INCIDENT: Felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance were reported at 309 Ski Crest Park Road, Blowing Rock.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 309 Ski Crest Park Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 309 Ski Crest Park Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 26.
September 18
INCIDENT: Possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance were reported at 351 Shook Road, Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Domestic Violence Protection Order violation was reported at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 1721 Vanderpool Road, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $17,000. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 351 Shook Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $22,000. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2408 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and breaking and/or entering. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 54 E. Chestnut Lane, Montezuma, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 522 Ernest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with violation a domestic violence protection order. He was already in custody at the Watauga County Detention Center. Court date is unavailable.
September 19
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 116 Red Wolf, Blowing Rock. The suspect damaged property inside the residence.
ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 8.
September 20
INCIDENT: Larceny of a cell phone was reported at the Watauga County Courthouse, 842 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 1228 Poplar Grove Road South, Boone.
INCIDENT: Counterfeit money was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 Highway 421 N., Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 223 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: October 25.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 200 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 314 13th Avenue NW., Hickory, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/place to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 26.
September 21
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and defrauding an innkeeper were reported at 201 Blue Bear Mountain Road, Todd. Five gallons of water, quilt and shams, pillows, a cooler, firewood, tarp, rope, frying pan and sunblock were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 216 Center Court Drive, Boone. A suspect opened a credit line with the victim’s information.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny after breaking/entering was reported at 474 Rainbow Trail, Unit A, Boone. An Xbox One, a 32-inch television, Turtle Beach gaming headphones and a Playstation 4 were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 1921 Fuller Mill Road North, Thomasville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 15.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 1353 Little Laurel Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear on outstanding child support. Cash bond: $2,581. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 2114 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with breaking or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and defrauding an innkeeper. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
September 22
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 Highway 421 N., Vilas. $36 of gasoline was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Drug violations and drug equipment violations were reported at 3200 Meat Camp Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 251 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date is unavailable.
September 23
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 9468 Highway 421 N., Zionville. The victim reported being assaulted during an argument.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was charged with violation a domestic violence order. He was held without bond. Court date: October 18.
September 24
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 207 Wildcat Ridge Road, Deep Gap. A Mossberg firearm was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 438 B’s Nest Road, Vilas. The B’s Nest road sign was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 650 Mabel School Road, Zionville. Power tools, hand tools, two gallons of oil and a gallon gas can were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2623 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: October 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 221 Evans Street, Morganton, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle and financial card theft. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, 1848 Forest Grove Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 104 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $77,500. Court date: October 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 3224 North Fork New River Road, Lansing, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 471 Doctor Taylor Lane, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1187 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 14.
September 17
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at Walgreens Pharmacy, 2184 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Household items were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 205 Reece Avenue, Apt. B, Randleman, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $500. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 800 College Street, Morganton, was charged with larceny. Secured Bond: $7,500. Court date: October 26.
September 19
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. Two handbags, money and prescription drugs were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 166 Furman Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1336 Ravens Ridge Circle, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and having an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $11,000. Court date: October 18.
September 20
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A North Carolina license plate “EHP-3344” was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at Lowe’s Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 268 Howard Street, Boone. A Subaru Outback was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 107 Hartley Street, Boone, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay a public officer. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1340 SE 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, Florida, was brought in on outstanding warrants for assault on a female, domestic violence protection order violation, communicating threats, first degree trespassing and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 8.
September 21
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 293 W. King Street, Boone. A Volkswagen Passat was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: October 1.
September 22
INCIDENT: Larceny and willful and wanton injury to personal property were reported at 271 Wallace Circle, Apt. 82, Boone. An iPhone 8 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 702 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A purse, money and North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 139 Whitener Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 608 Stout Road, Mountain City, was charged with resisting a public officer and failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 221 Oak Street, Boone, was charged with larceny and willful and wanton injury to personal property. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 126 New Bern Street, Charlotte, was charge with larceny and willful and wanton injury to personal property. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 26.
September 23
INCIDENT: Cyberstalking was reported at Turtle Creek Apartments, 355 Old E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone. An iPhone 8 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 837 Macedonia Church Road, Sparta, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 26.