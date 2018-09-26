Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 17 – September 24

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance were reported at 309 Ski Crest Park Road, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 309 Ski Crest Park Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 309 Ski Crest Park Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 26.

September 18

INCIDENT: Possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance were reported at 351 Shook Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Domestic Violence Protection Order violation was reported at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 1721 Vanderpool Road, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $17,000. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 351 Shook Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $22,000. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2408 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and breaking and/or entering. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 54 E. Chestnut Lane, Montezuma, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 522 Ernest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with violation a domestic violence protection order. He was already in custody at the Watauga County Detention Center. Court date is unavailable.

September 19

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 116 Red Wolf, Blowing Rock. The suspect damaged property inside the residence.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 8.

September 20

INCIDENT: Larceny of a cell phone was reported at the Watauga County Courthouse, 842 W. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 1228 Poplar Grove Road South, Boone.

INCIDENT: Counterfeit money was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 Highway 421 N., Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 223 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 200 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 314 13th Avenue NW., Hickory, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/place to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 26.

September 21

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and defrauding an innkeeper were reported at 201 Blue Bear Mountain Road, Todd. Five gallons of water, quilt and shams, pillows, a cooler, firewood, tarp, rope, frying pan and sunblock were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 216 Center Court Drive, Boone. A suspect opened a credit line with the victim’s information.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny after breaking/entering was reported at 474 Rainbow Trail, Unit A, Boone. An Xbox One, a 32-inch television, Turtle Beach gaming headphones and a Playstation 4 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 1921 Fuller Mill Road North, Thomasville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 1353 Little Laurel Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear on outstanding child support. Cash bond: $2,581. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 2114 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with breaking or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and defrauding an innkeeper. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

September 22

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 Highway 421 N., Vilas. $36 of gasoline was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Drug violations and drug equipment violations were reported at 3200 Meat Camp Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 251 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date is unavailable.

September 23

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 9468 Highway 421 N., Zionville. The victim reported being assaulted during an argument.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was charged with violation a domestic violence order. He was held without bond. Court date: October 18.

September 24

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 207 Wildcat Ridge Road, Deep Gap. A Mossberg firearm was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 438 B’s Nest Road, Vilas. The B’s Nest road sign was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 650 Mabel School Road, Zionville. Power tools, hand tools, two gallons of oil and a gallon gas can were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 2623 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 221 Evans Street, Morganton, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle and financial card theft. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, 1848 Forest Grove Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 104 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $77,500. Court date: October 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 3224 North Fork New River Road, Lansing, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 471 Doctor Taylor Lane, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1187 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 14.