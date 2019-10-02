Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 16 – September 30

Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:59 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. September 16

INCIDENT: Stolen keys were reported at 407 Hickory Knoll, Deep Gap. The victim reported that he believed someone stole his house keys.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 233 Timberlane Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 132 High Peak Lane, Boone.

September 17

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 800 Bishops Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock. Several power tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 164 North Fork Road, Zionville. A vehicle was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 307 Scene-A-Rama Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 135 Darby Court, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: October 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 309 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of Boone was charged with second degree forced sexual offense and false imprisonment. He was held without bond. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 150 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $600. Court date: September 30.

September 18

INCIDENT: Fraudulent misrepresentation was reported at 202 Galax Circle, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 7974 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 29.

September 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 4469 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 4469 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 7. ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 1968 Frank Dillard Road, West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license and fictitious/altered title/tag. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 29.

September 21

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 4965 Sampson Road, Lenoir. A camper was reportedly broken into.

September 22

INCIDENT: A complaint about someone using their dumpster was reported at 229 Clubhouse Drive, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported during a traffic stop at 7961 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 10476 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 29.

September 23

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 1386 Sampson Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 212 Tree Bark Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 149 Watson Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 870 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 366 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 277 Lower Crab Orchard Road, Banner Elk, was brought in on an order for arrest. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

September 24

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 143 Dusty Road, Boone. A license plate was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1707 Old North Road, Lenoir, was charged with improper use of a transporter plate and delivering/accepting a blank/open title. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 6327 Vannoy Road, McGrady, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 4140 Horseshoe Bend Road, Hudson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 103 George Miller Street, Johnson City, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 6797 Cobbs Place, Connelly Springs, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 6796 Cobbs Place, Connelly Springs, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 6.

September 25

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 306 Fox Run, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 29.

September 26

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported in a parking lot near the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 North and N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone. A license plate was stolen from a parked car.

INCIDENT: Larceny and hacking were reported at 144 Ridge Point Drive, Boone. Two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses and jewelry were reported stolen. The victim also reported that someone attempted to hack into her bank account.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 115 Brummit Street, Hampton, was charged with two counts of writing bad checks. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 271 Clyde Winebarger Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 709 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 156 Ruthies Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $150,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 29.

September 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 247 Darnell Road, Elkin, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 69, of Boone, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: November 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 149 Green Acres Drive, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 117 Hickory Lane, Linville, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 29.

September 28

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Dollar General, 146 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap. A fraudulent debit card was used to make purchases.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 1063 River Ridge Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 500 Little Tree Lane, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1123 Bulldog Road, Trade, was charged with resisting a public officer and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $25,500. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 1395 Grady Winkler Road, Boone, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 133 Southwood Trail, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

September 29

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 1055 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 970 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 151 Roy E. Brown Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Secured bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 29.

September 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 810 Agape Drive, Mooresville, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date information is unavailable.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



September 16

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Speedway, 159 Old East King Street, Boone. A phone charger was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 267 Rings Road, Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired and criminal damage to property. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 725 Tom Severt Road, Jefferson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $110,500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 1408 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

September 17

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 141 Windy Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Steeplechase Howard Street, 784 Howard Street, Boone. Binoculars, first aid kid, a knife and a backpack were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Money, family photographs, a Tennessee driver’s license, a wallet and a pink purse with pink flowers were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Speedway, 1033 East King Street, Boone. A Subaru Forester was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3857 Rock Creek Road, Hays, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 180 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

September 18

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 600 West King Street, Boone. Money, wallet, four credit cards, a debit card and a North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Kangaroo Express, 2200 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. A 24-pack of Bud Light was reported stolen.

September 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 452 Roby Cornett Road, Vilas, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 10.

September 21

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 128 Zeb Street, Apt. A106, Boone, was charged with assaulting a government official and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 103 George Miller Street, Johnson City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 1714 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, was charged with driving with a revoked license, brake light violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 25.

September 22

ARREST: A female suspect, 69, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 13.

September 23

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on the sidewalk near 567 West King Street, Boone. An LED flood light was reported stolen.

September 24

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 207 Winkler’s Creek Road, Suite #2, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 193 Ivy Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

September 25

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Scotchman gas station, 1321 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Scotchman gas station, 1321 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 1694 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,600. Court date: September 30.

September 26

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at State Employees’ Credit Union 1470 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 247 Hardin Street, Boone.

September 27

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 179 Windy Drive, Unit A, Boone. Two bicycles and a bicycle lock were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 140 Faculty Street, Boone. A vehicle wheel boot was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 207 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, fictitious registration plate and no driver’s license. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 67, of 181 Green Briar Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 29.

September 28

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories were reported at Hebron Colony Thrift Store, 225 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A truck battery was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Earth Fare, 178 West King Street, Boone. Various power tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Conspiracy and larceny were reported at Five Guys, 1435 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 124 Cole Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 818 Stadium Drive, Boone, was charged with consuming alcohol underage and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 233 Junaluska Road, Bone, was charged with consuming alcohol underage and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 25.

September 29

INCIDENT: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone. Various food and beer items were not paid for.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A vehicle tag was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 188 Clawson Street, Apt. 203, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 250 Oak Street, G7, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer, consuming alcohol underage and misuse of the 911 system. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 247 Hardin Street, B2, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 25.

Comments

comments