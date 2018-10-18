Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 8 – October 14

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 356 Old Turnpike Road, Unit 1, Boone. A Dodge Dakota was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 5050 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 6202 Ohaus Court, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: November 7.

October 9

INCIDENT: Assault was reported at 588 Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 2, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor escape from a local jail was reported at 133 N. Water Street, Boone. A suspect attempted to escape custody of Watauga County Detention Center.

INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon was reported at 500 Junaluska Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas. Five gallons of motor oil and a car battery charger were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 145 Laurel Drive, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest for not paying child support. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with breaking or entering and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 9468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: November 21.

October 10

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 188 Cherry Tree Lane, Banner Elk. An Armorlite AR-15 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at 892 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. A Sony Playstation 4, a Logitech headset and a JBL Bluetooth Speaker were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 121 Snowflake Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 1717 Greenville Turnpike, Port Jervis, New York, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of Lenoir was charged as a habitual felon. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2075-B Poplar Grove Road, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1709 Tanglebriar Court, Weddington, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 4389 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was charged with probation violation and failure to appear. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 2609 Mary Avenue, Gastonia, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear, probation violation and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $23,500. Court date: October 19.

October 11

INCIDENT: Drug violations and drug equipment violations were reported at 155 Culps Drive, Boone.

October 12

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and felony larceny were reported at 538 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. An HP laptop, a 50-inch TV, a book bag and school books were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 5500 Castle Ford Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 156 Rusty Coat Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1353 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. A door to a shed was reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 300 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: November 16.

October 13

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 245 Chapel Hill Road, Boone. A wooden post was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2918 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. An Apple iPhone 7 Plus was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 11036 Highway 105 S., Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,245. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 9468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: November 16.

October 14

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of Vilas was brought in an on outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 16.