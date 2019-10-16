Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 7 – October 13

Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 3:13 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. October 7

INCIDENT: Attempted breaking and entering was reported at 3074 N.C. Highway 88, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with cruelty to animals. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 153 Buckhorn Branch Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 746 Peak Road, Creston, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 27.

October 8

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 1571 Little Laurel Road, Boone. A 42-inch Samsung television was reportedly stolen from a bedroom.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 190 Yasmine Lane, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop on Dallas Watson Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 370 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 105 Salmon Smacker Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: November 8.

October 9

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 269 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 8.

October 10

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft, larceny and ATM fraud were reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive. A Ford Taurus was reported stolen and a credit card inside the card was used at an ATM.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 10594 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville. A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was reported missing.

October 11

INCIDENT: Larceny and failure to work after being paid were reported at 2074 Poplar Grove Road South, Unit A, Boone. Miscellaneous tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 333 Newbiggin, Boone. A ladder, a hand truck, a weedeater and a leaf blower were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 8608 Glade Court, Huntersville, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 522 Long Hollow Road, Elizabethton, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $60,500. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 343 Ralph Wilson Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 3.

October 12

INCIDENT: Larceny by an employee was reported at 605 Cobbs Creek Road, Boone. $230 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 130 Parkway Forest Lane, Unit A, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 261 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 15.

October 13

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 4581 Meat Camp Road, Todd.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



October 7

INCIDENT: A worthless check was reported at La Monarca, 1586 U.S. Highway 421 South Unit B, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 396 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, assault of a government official, resisting a public officer, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 8.

October 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 247 Stone Mountain Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 171 Southwest 8 th Street, Conover, was charged with embezzlement. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 29.

Street, Conover, was charged with embezzlement. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 29. October 9

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and burglary were reported at 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone. Mail, antique money and laundry detergent were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Goodwill, 128 Crossing Way, Boone.

INCIDENT: Identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at 8140 Tara Boulevard, Boone. $483 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 278 Highway 105 Extension, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 1

October 10

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Magic Cycles, 140 South Depot Street, Boone. A Rocky Mountain bicycle was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 421 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City, was charged with providing fictitious information to an officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17.

October 11

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at Wood Masonry Supply, 633 East King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 523 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, fishing accessories, a fly fishing vest, a wrench set and Oakley sunglasses were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 105 Old English Road, Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1280 Old Johns River Road, blowing Rock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $23,500. Court date: October 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 304 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $300. Court date: October 24.

October 12

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Speedway, 1256 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Goodwill, 237 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. An iPhone 7 and a phone case were reported stolen.

October 13

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at F.A.R.M. Café, 617 West King Street, Boone. A green duffle back, a pocket knife, a bus ticket, an LG smartphone and various clothing were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at Wood Masonry Supplies, 633 East King Street, Boone. Sunglasses, clothes and a credit card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault and communicating threats were reported at Hunger & Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Drive, Boone.

Comments

comments