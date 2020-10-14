Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 5 – October 11

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 5:33 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. October 5

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 232 Riverbank Cove, Boone. A weedeater and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 200 Stanley Lane, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $650. Court date: October 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 3570 Hartland Road, Morganton, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $7,550. Court date: October 26.

October 6

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 117 Warrior Falls Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 224 Stuart Hamby Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $462. Court date: October 21.

October 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 384 Highland Lakes Road, Blowing Rock. Photography equipment was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 172 Riverbank Cove, Boone. Over-the-counter medications were reported stolen from a mailbox.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1592 Grace Howard Road, Roaring River, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 162 Antelope Run, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 13.

October 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 377 Leon Coffey Road, Blowing Rock. Identification cards were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 7672 N.C. Highway 105 South, Boone. A single axle enclosed trailer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 100 Whispering Pines Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of violation of a court order. Secured bond: $12,000. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 197 Old U.S. Highway 321, Boone, was charged with two counts of probation violation and simple possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 149 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 13.

October 9

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Howard Steelman Drive, Deep Gap. Gasoline was poured into a diesel tractor.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 204 Pottertown Road, Todd. A package of auto parts was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at 296 Toni Avenue, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 811 Westover Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, driving with expired registration, and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 22.

October 10

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 106, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 16.

October 11

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 176 Laurel Reach Lane, Unit A, Boone. The victim reported being harassed by messages and phone calls.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 476 Haradman Circle, Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 19.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



October 5

INCIDENT: Missing property was reported at Publix, 1620 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 465 East King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 112 Rolling Hills Drive, Boone. Halloween decorations and a LED flood light were reported stolen.

October 6

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 150 Market Hills Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 142 Summer Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories was reported at 1864 Old U.S. 421 South, Boone. A license plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 614 Howard Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

October 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 13.

October 9

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 249 Kimberly Drive, Boone. A Dewalt impact gun and a Dewalt drill battery were reported stolen.

October 11

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 501 Winkler’s Creek Road, #103, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 132 Appalachian Street, Apt. A, Boone.