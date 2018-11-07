Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 28 – November 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
October 28
INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 965 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone.
October 29
INCIDENT: Driving under the influence was reported at 2773 Highway 105 S., Boone.
INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer was reported at 11466 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 356 Old Turnpike Road, Unit 1, Boone. A trailer was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 300 Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having an outstanding order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for not paying child support and misdemeanor probation violation. Cash bond: $450, secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 7.
October 30
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 366 Mary Ellen Lane, Deep Gap. A Stihl chainsaw and a Stihl weedeater were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A death was reported at 2385 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1080 Trackside Way, Hudson, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 20.
October 31
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 141 Cranberry Trail, Zionville.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 851 Summer Day Drive, Blowing Rock.
November 1
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 1569 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 3238 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.
November 2
INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 512 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 4061 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. A master lock, three 20-volt lithium batteries, a half-inch hog ring impact wrench, a drill and a battery charger were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1410 Crackers Neck Road, Lot 1, Mountain City, was charged with driving without a license, driving with no insurance and fictitious plate. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 3849 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.
November 3
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 755 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 1, Boone. A trailer was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 377 Harmon Road, Banner Elk.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 13.
November 4
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 2112 Deerfield Road, Unit 1, Boone.
INCIDENT: Damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident were reported at 2560 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported at Walmart, 1812 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 136 Fox Hollow Drive, Banner Elk. Bedspread, sheets and pillowcases were reported stolen.
October 29
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rent-A-Center, 173 New Market Centre, Boone. A Michael Kors purse was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Domino’s Pizza, 702 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Domino’s vehicle roof display was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 21.
October 30
ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 139 Pebbles Lane, Todd, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 31
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 521 Meadowview Drive, Building D, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 173 Graduate Lane, Apt. 416, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 10119 Falls Meadow Court, Raleigh, was charged with speeding and driving while impaired. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 101, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $21,000. Court date: December 3.
November 1
INCIDENT: Assault on a female and injury to personal property were reported at Boone Saloon, 489 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at Carolina Avenue, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone. A plastic sidepiece or a Suzuki was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 712 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 153 Hemlock Hill Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and having two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $5,500. Court date: December 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 364 Snaggy Mountain Lane, Boone, was charged with being drunk and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 21.
November 2
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Highland Hills Cabins, 2748 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at Daniel Boone Condos upper parking lot, 116 Grand Boulevard, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Local, 179 Howard Street, Boone. Keys and a gate key were reported stolen.
November 3
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 280 Pine Street, Boone. A Gas Boy Phillips 66 antique fuel pump was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 183 Summer Drive, Lot 3, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 736 Burgess Road, High Point, was charged with resisting a public officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 506 Trice Fork Mountain Road, Newland, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: December 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 445 Harmony Lane, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 13.
November 4
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Vineyard Apartments, 150 Green Street, Apt. 20, Boone.