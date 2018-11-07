Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 28 – November 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 965 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone.

October 29

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence was reported at 2773 Highway 105 S., Boone.

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer was reported at 11466 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 356 Old Turnpike Road, Unit 1, Boone. A trailer was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 300 Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having an outstanding order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for not paying child support and misdemeanor probation violation. Cash bond: $450, secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 7.

October 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 366 Mary Ellen Lane, Deep Gap. A Stihl chainsaw and a Stihl weedeater were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A death was reported at 2385 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1080 Trackside Way, Hudson, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 20.

October 31

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 141 Cranberry Trail, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 851 Summer Day Drive, Blowing Rock.

November 1

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 1569 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 3238 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.

November 2

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 512 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 4061 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. A master lock, three 20-volt lithium batteries, a half-inch hog ring impact wrench, a drill and a battery charger were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1410 Crackers Neck Road, Lot 1, Mountain City, was charged with driving without a license, driving with no insurance and fictitious plate. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 3849 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.

November 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 755 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 1, Boone. A trailer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 377 Harmon Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 13.

November 4

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 2112 Deerfield Road, Unit 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident were reported at 2560 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported at Walmart, 1812 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 136 Fox Hollow Drive, Banner Elk. Bedspread, sheets and pillowcases were reported stolen.