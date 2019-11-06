Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 27 – November 3

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:44 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. October 27

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Maymead Materials, 3684 N.C. Highway 105 South, Boone. A trailer and license plate were reported stolen.

October 28

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 1181 Ravens Ridge Circle, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building, theft from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 3170 Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk. The victim reported someone kicking in her back door, stealing a dryer and other household items.

INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported during a traffic stop on Navidad Lane in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 320 Navidad Lane, Vilas, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 937 Campbell Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, having an outstanding warrant and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $11,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 2521 Pony Court, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 25.

October 29

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4664 Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk. A package was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of Boone, was charged with assault on a government official. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 4129 Highway 194, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.

October 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1664 Walt Greer Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with no insurance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17.

October 31

INCIDENT: A debt collection scam was reported at 2345 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 166 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding orders for arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 3.

November 1

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 870 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. $200 in cash was reported stolen.

November 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. He was held without bond. Court date: November 4.

November 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 145 Monteagle Drive, Boone. $4,000 in cash was reported stolen.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



October 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 105 Sable Drive, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, o 135 Carl Pierce Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with driving without a license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 5005 Allanbrooke Lane, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 16, of 351 Pinnacle Drive, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 17.

November 1

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Dodge Ram vehicle key, a hotel master key and an LG smartphone were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 931 John Greer Road, Elk Park, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 452 Roby Cornett Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 17.

November 2

INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 287 Hardin Street, Apt. 208, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 109, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 6907 Old Highway 74, Evergreen, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to burn headlamps, driving with a revoked license, possession of an open container, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 17.

November 3

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 170 Clawson Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 509 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

