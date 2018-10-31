Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 22 – October 28

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 246 Church Ridge, Vilas. A wooden gate was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Probation violation was reported at the Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at the livestock market, 280 Livestock Market Road, Boone. A Dodge Ram was reportedly damaged.

October 23

INCIDENT: Violation of a court order and failure to register address change as a sex offender was reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 5889 U.S. Highway 321 South, Blowing Rock. A bistro table and chairs valued at $500 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 62 Mountain Aire Lane, Whitetop, Virginia, was charged with failure to appear. Bond: $1,368. Court date: November 15.

October 24

INCIDENT: Possession of stolen goods was reported at Highland Landscape Supply, 3551 U.S. Highway 321 South, Blowing Rock. A stolen bicycle was recovered.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 479 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville. A diamond wedding ring valued at $18,000 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 374 Margo Road, Unit B, Boone. A vehicle was reportedly scratched.

INCIDENT: Interfering with gas, electric or steam appliance or meters was reported at 2114 Longhope Road, Todd. Electricity to the house was illegally obtained.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 102 Blue Bonnett Drive, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order and failure to register address change as a sex offender. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

October 25

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and assault by strangulation were reported at 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported being choked and having a knife held to her throat.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 89 Cynthia Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 13.

October 26

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 307 Flowers Branch Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia and weapon law violations were reported at 134 Beck Court, Boone.

INCIDENT: Driving with no insurance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a concealed handgun were reported on the 200 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2084 Deck Hill Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with no vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 63, of 776 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with trafficking opium/heroin and sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 16.

October 27

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2705 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 2161 Stone Mountain Road, Vilas. Two Moultrie game cameras and a John Deere Gator were reported stolen. A Moultrie game camera lockbox was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 134 Beck Court, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 16.

October 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 1399-4 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $952. Court date: November 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, o 3483 Deerbrook Road, Lenoir, was charged with violating a court order and having an order for arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1080 Trackside Way, Hudson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 20.