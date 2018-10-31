Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 22 – October 28

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
October 22
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 246 Church Ridge, Vilas. A wooden gate was reportedly damaged.
INCIDENT: Probation violation was reported at the Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at the livestock market, 280 Livestock Market Road, Boone. A Dodge Ram was reportedly damaged.
October 23
INCIDENT: Violation of a court order and failure to register address change as a sex offender was reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 288 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 5889 U.S. Highway 321 South, Blowing Rock. A bistro table and chairs valued at $500 were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 62 Mountain Aire Lane, Whitetop, Virginia, was charged with failure to appear. Bond: $1,368. Court date: November 15.
October 24
INCIDENT: Possession of stolen goods was reported at Highland Landscape Supply, 3551 U.S. Highway 321 South, Blowing Rock. A stolen bicycle was recovered.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 479 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville. A diamond wedding ring valued at $18,000 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 374 Margo Road, Unit B, Boone. A vehicle was reportedly scratched.
INCIDENT: Interfering with gas, electric or steam appliance or meters was reported at 2114 Longhope Road, Todd. Electricity to the house was illegally obtained.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 102 Blue Bonnett Drive, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order and failure to register address change as a sex offender. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
October 25
INCIDENT: Assault on a female and assault by strangulation were reported at 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported being choked and having a knife held to her throat.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 89 Cynthia Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 13.
October 26
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 307 Flowers Branch Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia and weapon law violations were reported at 134 Beck Court, Boone.
INCIDENT: Driving with no insurance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a concealed handgun were reported on the 200 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2084 Deck Hill Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with no vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 20.
ARREST: A female suspect, 63, of 776 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with trafficking opium/heroin and sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 16.
October 27
INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2705 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 2161 Stone Mountain Road, Vilas. Two Moultrie game cameras and a John Deere Gator were reported stolen. A Moultrie game camera lockbox was reportedly damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 134 Beck Court, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 16.
October 28
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 1399-4 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $952. Court date: November 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, o 3483 Deerbrook Road, Lenoir, was charged with violating a court order and having an order for arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1080 Trackside Way, Hudson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 20.
October 22
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Ross Chrysler, 2282 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 143 Herring Loop, Apt. 101, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 850 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Intimidation and aggravated assault was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 2219 N.C. Highway 88 W., Creston, was charged with resisting a public officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $81,000. Court date: October 25.
October 23
INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license and fictitious plate were reported at 562 Fairway Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control were reported at 375 W. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 21 Cecil Miller Road, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 295 Rush Branch Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and driving with a fictitious plate. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 3734 N. Pine Grove, Apt. 415, Chicago, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: November 13.
October 24
INCIDENT: Bad checks were reported at Coley Appraisal, 254 Meadowview Drive, Boone.
October 25
INCIDENT: Trespassing, concealment of goods and injury to personal property were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 224 Yosef Drive, Boone. A North Carolina license plate was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 221 Murdock Avenue, Apt. 34, Queens Village, New York, was charged with identity theft, financial card fraught and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 162 Realty Row, Boone, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, concealment of goods and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 21.
October 26
INCIDENT: Trailer theft was reported at 282 Highway 105 Ext., Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 133 Boone Docks Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Florida driver’s license, social security card, money, wallet and a Wells Fargo credit card were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of Boone was charged with having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 5.
October 27
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 802, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 140 Carriage Lamp Court, Boone.
INCIDENT: Second degree trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 106 Joe Dugger Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 3.
ARREST: A female suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 2931 Big Plumtree Creek Road, Newland, was charged with armed to terror the people. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 21.