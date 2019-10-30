Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 21 – October 27

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- October 21
- INCIDENT: An attempted breaking and entering was reported at 1078 George Wilson Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported in the parking lot of Blue Ridge Energy, 2491 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 533 Dewitt Barnett Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $300. Court date: November 27.
- October 22
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 192 Johns Lane, Zionville. A Samsung cellphone was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 267 Windy Drive, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place of controlled substances and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $21,500. Court date: December 2.
- October 23
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 120 Rochelle Oakes Road, Apt. 4, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 3102 U.S. Highway 421 North, Bone. A package was reported stolen off of a porch.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 2028 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was brought in on a warrant for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 4.
- October 24
- INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1254 Brookshire Road, Boone. A “private property, no trespassing” sign was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at A&B Outdoor Products, 1373 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone. The rear passenger window of a Kia was reportedly damaged by a walnut.
- INCIDENT: Worthless checks were reported at Mountain Lumber Company, 9877 N.C. Highway 105 South, Banner Elk.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Cash bond: $628. Court date: November 1.
- October 25
- ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 9.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was charged with felony failure to appear. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: December 9.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34 of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: December 17.
- October 26
- INCIDENT: Lost property was reported at 599 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. A Ruger LCP firearm was reported lost.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2385 Deerfield Road, Boone. Six mailboxes were destroyed after a vehicle ran off the road.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 510 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. A Series 3 Apple Watch was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 194 Floyd Hayes Lane, Elk Park, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: December 17.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 105 East 8th Street, Apt. 105, Greenville, North Carolina, was charged with assault and battery. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 237 Bloomfield Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.
- October 27
- INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 1465 Lee Gualtney Road, Banner Elk. A Polaris Ranger ATV was reported stolen and later recovered.
- INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft and larceny of a four-wheeler were reported at 240 Plank Hollow, Vilas. A Dodge 3500 truck and a Honda ATV were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 660 D Cord Lane, Mountain City, was brought in on three outstanding orders for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 13.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 287 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: December 17.
- October 21
- ARREST: A female suspect, 61, of 1391 Highland Hall Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and unsafe movement. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 17.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1750 29th Street Northeast, Hickory, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: November 8.
- October 22
- ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 133 Poplar Creek Estate, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: November 25.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 2748 N.C. Highway 105, #23, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $17,500. Court date: December 17.
- October 23
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Shoe Department Encore, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Nike shoes were reported stolen.
- October 24
- INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 642 Greenway Road, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 128 Culps Drive, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.
- October 25
- INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 500 Madison Avenue, Boone. Money, Oakley sunglasses and Innova disc golf discs were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of 188 Ivy Terrace Drive, #301, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17.
- October 26
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 475 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wheel lock was reported stolen.
- October 27
- INCIDENT: Underage consumption of alcohol was reported at 896 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Assault on a female, assault by strangulation and breaking and entering were reported at 521 Meadowview Drive, Building D 302, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 116 Herring Loop, Apt. 101, Boone. Money and prescription medication were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at rue21, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Various ball caps and blue jeans were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 64 Hammett Street, Columbus, North Carolina, was charged with breaking and entering, assault of a female and assault by strangulation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 156 West Lane, Boone, was charged with consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and armed to terror the public. Secured bond: $750. Court date: December 17.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 647 Junaluska Road, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming alcohol underage and careless and reckless driving. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.