Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 19 – October 25

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:54 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. October 19

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 534 Church Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon. She was held without bond. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 69, of 630 Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering and attempted breaking or entering a building. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 231 Laurel Drive, Purlear, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and removing a political sign. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1416 Olsen Drive, Suite 105, Shelby, was charged with two felony counts of intimidating a witness. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: October 22.

October 20

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 173 Canter Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 262 Archers Crossing, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 19.

October 21

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 530 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was charged with breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 4129 N.C. Highway 194 North, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 752 Shortcut Road, Crumpler, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 105 Harvest Meadow Drive, Hudson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 256 Holly Hills, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 6.

October 22

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 7733 Old U.S. Highway 421, Zionville. The victim reported someone breaking into his residence and standing over him.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 1630 Mountain View Baptist Church Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1300 Oak Hill Drive, Apt. 304E, Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding felony warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: November 20.

October 23

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 140 Roe Miller Lane, Vilas.

October 24

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 206 Overlook Drive, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 2452 Lick Mountain, Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 4448 Summer Way, Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 10236 N.C. Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to terror the public. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 18.

October 25

INCIDENT: A vandalized mailbox was reported at 1988 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



October 19

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 247 W. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Boone. Pocket knives were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 261 Eastview Drive, Boone. Political yard signs were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 157 Maplewood Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 200 Pilgrims Way, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 229 E. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 29.

October 20

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 517 Yosef Drive, Boone.

October 21

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 6.

October 22

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Gastown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone. A 12-pack of Busch Light was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at The Tobacco Shop, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A carton of American Spirit cigarettes and a carton of Marlboro cigarettes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An Executive Order violation was reported at 163 Leola Street, Boone.

October 24

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 136 Adams Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 16.