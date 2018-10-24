Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 15 – October 21

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
October 15
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 140 Bluebird Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 303 Linda Lane, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 350 Rocky Maple Avenue, Boone. Two firearms, $500, a jewelry box, a men’s gold link bracelet and men’s ring were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Forgery was reported at 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 194 Burl Lawrence Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $614. Court date: October 26.
October 16
INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 4092 Highway 105 South, Apt. 210, Boone. The passenger side window of a Honda CRV was damaged.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 2756 Hardin Road, Boone. A Piedmont Federal debit card was reported stolen from a mailbox.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 14.
October 17
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone. A car stereo face place, a tool bag full of hand tools, an impact driver and coins were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 389 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone. A tool bag, a grey backpack and Vans blue tennis shoes were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 353 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone. Tools, two knives and two pairs of Oakley sunglasses were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Robbery was reported at Dollar General, 12370 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville.
ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 517 North Mineral Springs Road, Durham, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 11506 Split Pine Court, Charlotte, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date is unavailable.
October 18
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 177 East Aiken Road, Eden, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 47 Mustang Lane, Elk Park, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 5.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 54 East Chestnut Lane, Montezuma, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 16.
October 19
INCIDENT: False imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1790 Highway 421 South, Boone, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: November 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1111 Sprucey Lane, Mountain City, was charged with three counts of possession of pseudoephedrine with a prior meth conviction. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 16.
October 20
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 1659 Howards Creek Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 10244 Highway 105 South, Banner Elk. Two vapes and two replacement coils were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 149 Green Acres Drive, Boone. The caller reported a vehicle that was parked on her property had rolled down a bank and struck a tree.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 451 Walnut Lane, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Trafficking opium, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance were reported at Super 8 Motel, 2419 Highway 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 1659 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 21.
October 21
INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 431 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. The victim reported a tree falling on their car.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 100 Grandfather Farms Road, Banner Elk. The victim’s car was struck by a falling tree traveling down Highway 105 South.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 146 Antelope Run, Boone. The victim reported $400 being stolen.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Cedar Creek Apartments, 171 Leola Street, Apt. 4, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 228 31st Avenue Court, Hickory, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 501 Ford Road, Asheville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 172 Highland Lakes Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 21.
October 17
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud and impersonation was reported at Scotchman, 1321 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1790 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. A stun gun and a knife were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting and larceny were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Miscellaneous toiletries, a hoodie and a pair of sneakers were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 467 McGuire Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with shoplifting and larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 4.
October 18
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at the ABC Store, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Highland Crossing, 219 Crossing Way, Apt. 401, Boone. A JVC radio face plate was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Bavarian Village Apartments, 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 335, Boone. A North Carolina license plate DMY-2708 was reported stolen.
October 19
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Ross Chrysler, 2282 Highway 105, Boone. Work tools were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 230 Rhododendron Lane, Boone. Weight lifting gloves, boxing gloves and fleece blankets were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from motor vehicle was reported at Daniel Boone Condos, 116 Grand Boulevard, Boone. A roadside emergency kid, NC registration card and NC registration sticker for WNZ-6967 were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Goodwill Retail Store, 237 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. An Apple iPhone 6 was reported stolen.
October 20
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1904 U.S. Highway 421 North, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 16.