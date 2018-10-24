Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 15 – October 21

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 140 Bluebird Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 303 Linda Lane, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 350 Rocky Maple Avenue, Boone. Two firearms, $500, a jewelry box, a men’s gold link bracelet and men’s ring were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Forgery was reported at 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 194 Burl Lawrence Road, Vilas, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $614. Court date: October 26.

October 16

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 4092 Highway 105 South, Apt. 210, Boone. The passenger side window of a Honda CRV was damaged.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 2756 Hardin Road, Boone. A Piedmont Federal debit card was reported stolen from a mailbox.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 14.

October 17

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone. A car stereo face place, a tool bag full of hand tools, an impact driver and coins were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 389 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone. A tool bag, a grey backpack and Vans blue tennis shoes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 353 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone. Tools, two knives and two pairs of Oakley sunglasses were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Robbery was reported at Dollar General, 12370 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 517 North Mineral Springs Road, Durham, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 11506 Split Pine Court, Charlotte, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date is unavailable.

October 18

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 177 East Aiken Road, Eden, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 47 Mustang Lane, Elk Park, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 54 East Chestnut Lane, Montezuma, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 16.

October 19

INCIDENT: False imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1790 Highway 421 South, Boone, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: November 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1111 Sprucey Lane, Mountain City, was charged with three counts of possession of pseudoephedrine with a prior meth conviction. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 16.

October 20

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 1659 Howards Creek Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 10244 Highway 105 South, Banner Elk. Two vapes and two replacement coils were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 149 Green Acres Drive, Boone. The caller reported a vehicle that was parked on her property had rolled down a bank and struck a tree.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 451 Walnut Lane, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Trafficking opium, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance were reported at Super 8 Motel, 2419 Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 1659 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 21.

October 21

INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 431 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. The victim reported a tree falling on their car.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 100 Grandfather Farms Road, Banner Elk. The victim’s car was struck by a falling tree traveling down Highway 105 South.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 146 Antelope Run, Boone. The victim reported $400 being stolen.