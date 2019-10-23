Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 14 – October 20

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:36 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. October 14

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 10244 N.C. Highway 105 South, Banner Elk. $770 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and injury to personal property were reported at Banner Elk Self Storage, 10675 N.C. Highway 105, Banner Elk. A window air conditioning unit was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine were reported during a traffic stop at Goober Peas Country Store, 1773 N.C. Highway 194, Boone. A stolen Kia Forte was recovered.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 476 Locust Lane, Boone. A MacBook Pro laptop was shipped and payment was never made.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 4155 Owl Lane, Conover, was charged with two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 999 Camden Lane, Chapel Hill, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 2221 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 15.

October 15

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported following a structure fire at 402 Stone Mountain Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 315 Skyview Street, Deep Gap.

October 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 3170 Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk. A 12-foot dump trailer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Watauga County Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone. A Motorola cell phone was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 3305 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 11036 N.C. Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $4,010. Court date: November 1.

October 17

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 207 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $13,500. Court date: November 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1664 Walt Greer Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 12.

October 18

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 6717 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 1444 Crossroads Drive, Apt. D24, Mountain City, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 4.

October 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 2135 Harpertown Road, Lenoir, was charged with assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $25,500. Court date: January 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 241 Russell Creek Road, Beaufort, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 8.

October 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 15.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



October 15

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 123 Eric Lane, Apt. 9, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Shoe Department Encore, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Merrell shoes were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 67, of 181 Greenbriar Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 8.

October 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of Boone was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 914 Atwood Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: December 17.

October 17

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

October 18

INCIDENT: Felony worthless checks were reported at Mr. Tire Auto Service Center, 1563 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Financial transaction card theft and obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud were reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 277 Copna Greene Road, Deep Gap, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $11,500. Court date: November 13.

October 19

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A vehicle battery, an arcade game and rubber fishing waders were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at High Country Wholesale LLC, 1225 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Honda CRV was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault and trespassing were reported at 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 106, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 495 Alderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 3235 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was charged with resisting a public officer, being intoxicated and disruptive, assault on a government official and simple assault. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 60, of 128 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 5.

October 20

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 230 East King Street, Boone. A Ford Fusion was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 10161 Foxhall Drive, Charlotte, was charged with consuming alcohol underage and liquor law violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 4756 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone was charged with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 8.

