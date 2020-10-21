Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 12 – October 18

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 4:43 pm

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. October 12

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 633 Summer Day Drive, Blowing Rock. Household goods were reported stolen.

October 13

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 615 Fallview Lane, Boone. A handgun was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 282 Tyler Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 197 Old Highway 321 South, Blowing Rock, was charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property, and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 172 Huffman Road, Vilas, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and two counts of resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $9,000. Court date: October 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 228 31 st Avenue Court NE, Hickory, was charged with felony probation violation and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. He was held with no bond. Court date: November 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with felony larceny of ginseng. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 19.

October 15

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 1242 Linville Creek Road, Vilas. A wallet was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 7548 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to yield. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 105 Rodgers Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1512 Edgefield Court, Leland, was charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license, and improper passing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 19.

October 16

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 276 Critcher Meadows Drive, Boone. The suspect reportedly did not finish work after being paid.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 109 Ellies Trail, Deep Gap. A Dewalt drill, Bose headphones, an Alexa Echo, a portable speaker, and a phone charger were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 1633 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct and having an outstanding warrant. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 3936 Railroad Grade Road, Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, o 1659 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 6.

October 17

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 251 Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: A civil issue was reported at 184 Sweetwater Lane, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 606 Moretz Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 520 Moretz Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 19.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



October 12

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2875 Highway 105, Boone. A Donald Trump sign was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A vehicle boot was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with burglary and breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1032 Charter Hills Road, Beech Mountain, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 19.

October 13

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Wells Fargo, 958 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 199 Highland Avenue, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

October 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 321 East King Street, Boone. A Town of Boone street sign was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A State of North Carolina Executive Order violation was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 17153 Northeast 3 rd Avenue, Miami, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 19.

October 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 114 Palmer Street Northwest, Lenoir, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $300. Court date: November 13.

October 16

INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct and simple assault were reported at Domino’s Pizza, 702 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 4608 Dansey Drive, Apt. F, Raleigh, was charged with cyberstalking and disclosure of private images by an adult. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 19.

October 17

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 172 Summer Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Coyote Kitchen, 200 Southgate Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 10621 Sable Gap Road, Mint Hill, was charged with disorderly conduct, liquor law violations, and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 172 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 19.

October 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 650 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1035 Boone Trail, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 16.