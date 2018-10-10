Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 1 – October 7

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
October 1
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 854 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. $1,980 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license was reported on Oak Grove Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle. Victim reported being defrauded out of $9,000.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 300 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: November 16.
October 2
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Martin Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone.
INCIDENT: Damage to a building was reported at 755 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 3, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault and battery, larceny and filing a false police reported were reported at 226 Martin Lane, Boone. Suspect made a false police report after assaulting another person.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 313 Peachtree Circle, Boone.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 109 Appaloosa Trail, Boone. A necklace with a heart and ruby was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 177 Green Field Lane, Boone. The victim claims the landlord took items from the residence.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 546 Wes Randall Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 5108 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas. A Stihl FS-90 weedeater and a tackle box full of fishing tackle were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 215 Huffman Road, Vilas. A Husqvarna weedeater, a Stihl chainsaw and a Porter-Cable air compressor were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 2691 Poplar Grove Road South, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.
October 3
INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 655 Howards Creek Road, Apt. 2, Boone. An object was thrown through the window of the residence.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 564 Aho Road, Blowing Rock. A DeWalt drill, two jack boards and two scaffolds were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance was reported at 1730 Bethel Road, Vilas.
October 4
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 132 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone. A gate was reported damaged after someone backed over it.
October 6
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 556 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: October 26.
October 7
INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 4640 Meat Camp Road, Todd.
INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 323 Arnold Watson Road, Deep Gap.
October 1
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Village of Meadowview, 517 Madison Avenue, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A pair of wireless ear buds was reported stolen.
October 2
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 108 Tremont Drive, Boone. A Haier flat screen TV and a cable box with wire were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An American flag vanity plate and bracket were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault were reported at 523 Meadowview Drive, Apt. D105, Boone.
October 3
INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1565 Lake Shipp Drive, Winter Haven, Florida, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 27.
October 4
INCIDENT: Injury to personal property and simple assault were reported at 190 Hidden Shadows Drive, Apt. B, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone. North Carolina license plate ELE-8152 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 1306 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 131 Sunset Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 190 Hidden Shadows Drive, Apt. B, Elk Park, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.
October 5
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Publix, 1620 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A BMW 328i was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
October 6
INCIDENT: Larceny and simple assault were reported at 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. $130 in cash was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 16.
October 7
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1113, Boone. A Trek Marlin 6 bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Wacker dirt compactor was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at McDonald’s, 896 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A white cowboy hat was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 10108 Wedge Court, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1323 Forest Grove Road, Vilas, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: November 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 3238 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to inflict serious injury or kill. Secured bond: $200,000. Court date: November 16.