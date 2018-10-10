Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 1 – October 7

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 854 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. $1,980 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license was reported on Oak Grove Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle. Victim reported being defrauded out of $9,000.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 300 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: November 16.

October 2

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Martin Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to a building was reported at 755 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 3, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault and battery, larceny and filing a false police reported were reported at 226 Martin Lane, Boone. Suspect made a false police report after assaulting another person.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 313 Peachtree Circle, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 109 Appaloosa Trail, Boone. A necklace with a heart and ruby was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 177 Green Field Lane, Boone. The victim claims the landlord took items from the residence.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 546 Wes Randall Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 5108 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas. A Stihl FS-90 weedeater and a tackle box full of fishing tackle were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 215 Huffman Road, Vilas. A Husqvarna weedeater, a Stihl chainsaw and a Porter-Cable air compressor were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 2691 Poplar Grove Road South, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 16.

October 3

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 655 Howards Creek Road, Apt. 2, Boone. An object was thrown through the window of the residence.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 564 Aho Road, Blowing Rock. A DeWalt drill, two jack boards and two scaffolds were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance was reported at 1730 Bethel Road, Vilas.

October 4

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 132 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone. A gate was reported damaged after someone backed over it.

October 6

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 556 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: October 26.

October 7

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 4640 Meat Camp Road, Todd.

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 323 Arnold Watson Road, Deep Gap.