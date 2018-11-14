Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 5 – November 12

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 164 Positive Way, Unit A, Boone. The victim reported rocks being thrown at his vehicle.

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 171 Mutton Creek Lane, Boone. The victim reported a suspect threatening to take her dog.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1118 Archie Carroll Road, Boone. A truck door was reported as scratched.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property and resisting a public officer were reported at 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone. The door of the victim’s Ford Explorer was reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2114 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: December 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 21.

November 6

INCIDENT: Larceny and credit card fraud were reported at 206 Martin Lane, Boone. A Samsung Note 9 was reported stolen. The victim also reported her debit card being used.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1533 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove. A Husqvarna chainsaw was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny and fraud were reported at 8970 N.C. Highway 105 S., Boone. A check worth $75 was reported stolen

November 8

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 170 D&R Shook Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at 4000 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap. $460 and two debit/credit cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1612 Fall Creek Lane, Purlear, was charged with breaking or entering and felony larceny. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 19.

November 9

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 384 Friendship Church Road, Boone. A metal pole was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 511 Marion Cornett Road, Boone. Two credit cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 982 Howard Edmisten Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving with a revoked license, fictitious tag and no insurance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 14.

November 10

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana were reported at 3000 Rich Mountain Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 304 McGuire Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 5300 Clearmont Avenue, Apt. 2, Charlotte, was charged with indecent exposure. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine with a prior meth conviction. Secured bond: $10,750. Court date: December 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of Boone was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.

November 11

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana was reported at 100 New Market Boulevard, Boone.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 124 Browns Chapel Road, Boone. The victim reported his house being spray painted.

November 12

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 322 Owl Rest Lane, Deep Gap. A Kubota L235DT farm tractor, a Bush Hog front end loader, a utility trailer and a box scrape blade were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 251 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Cash bond: $446. Court date: December 11.