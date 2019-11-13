Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 4 – November 10

Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. November 4

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 5152 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 241 Russell Creek Road, Beaufort, North Carolina, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test. Cash bond: $5,000. Court date: December 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 4932 Ortega Hill Road, Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with criminal contempt. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: January 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 193 Long Street, Boone, was brought in an on order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 2.

November 5

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 151 Doe Valley Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $750. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a weapon on state property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 8.

November 6

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 1695 Silverstone Road, Zionville. A Ridgeline trailer was reportedly stolen from the property.

November 8

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 229 Lynn Hill Road, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported a dent in the passenger side rear door of a Subaru Impreza.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 371 Cool Woods Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1277 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas. Eight mailboxes and posts were reported damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $7,629. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 156 West Lane, Boone, was charged with going armed to terror the public. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 134 Millers Drive, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1708 Lumpkin Branch, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, receiving stolen goods and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: December 17.

November 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 198 Henderson Gap Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 9.

November 10

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 25 Ira Harmon Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 25 Ira Harmon Road, Vilas. ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 227 Chadmore Road, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 9811 Copper Creek Drive, Apt. 701, Austin, Texas, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 4110 Triana Boulevard Southwest, Huntsville, Alabama, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



November 4

INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at 289 Ambling Way, #627, Boone.

November 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 124 Cole Street, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $255. Court date: December 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 158 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault, cyberstalking and communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

November 6

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Cook Out, 1179 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Casey & Casey Law Offices, PLLC, 891 West King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 227 Sunset Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 3390 Tynecastle Highway, Apt. J52, Sugar Mountain, was charged with financial card fraud, common law forgery and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 17.

November 7

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, #410, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at Valor Engineering, 215 Boone Heights Drive, Suite 107, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 390 Sherman Road, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17.

November 8

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 225 Cecil Miller Road, Boone. A buck 3.5-inch flip knife and a black case were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property and motor vehicle theft were reported at Mountaineer Village, 517 Yosef Drive, Boone. An EZ-GO golf cart was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 207 Cecil Miller Road, Boone. A purple Michael Kors wallet, credit cards, identity documents and used checks were reported stolen.

November 10

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 130 Birch Street, Apt. 22, Boone. A Murray motorized bicycle was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 495 Tracy Circle, Boone, was charged with speeding and driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect 55, of 8173 Old U.S. Highway 421, Zionville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 36 Hutchins Road, Black Mountain, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired, exceeding posted speed limit and failure to burn headlamps. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

