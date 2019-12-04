Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 25 – December 1

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:09 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. November 25

INCIDENT: Indecent exposure was reported on Kerley Drive in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 250 Amelia Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 3.

November 26

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,300. Court date: December 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 201 Church Street, Rhodhiss, N.C., was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: December 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 6638 Covecreek Drive, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 613 Dick Watson Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: January 3.

November 27

INCIDENT: A neighbor dispute was reported at 193 Estates Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 258 Wallace Lane, Banner Elk. Two field gates were reportedly stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at Affordable Mini Storage, 4771 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 664 Farmer Road, Denton, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: December 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 297 Suburban Road, Lynchburg, Virginia, was charged with seven counts of felony embezzlement. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 146 Antelope Road, Boone, was charged with no liability insurance. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding orders for arrest. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: January 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 148 Kerley Drive, Boone, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 877 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 3.

November 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 11036 Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, was charged with two counts of assault on a government official resisting a public officer and littering. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 3.

November 30

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 542 Sherwood Road, Vilas. A Microsoft Surface laptop and an HP laptop were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 110 Parkway Village Drive, Boone. A Nintendo Switch console and multiple games were reported stolen.

December 1

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building, theft from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 854 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 854 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 837 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 2, Boone. Jewelry was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: January 3.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



November 25

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Booneshine Brewing, 465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone.

November 26

INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct was reported at Animal Emergency Clinic of the High Country, 1710 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and going armed to terror the public was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 148 Blairmont Drive, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and armed to terror the people. Secured bond: $750. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 418 Cemetery Road, Newland, was charged with parole violation. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 3.

November 27

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 171 Burrell Street, Campus West Lot, Boone.

November 28

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 168 Graduate Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.

November 29

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

November 30

INCIDENT: A dispute was reported at Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

December 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2700 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: December 19.

Comments

comments