Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 2 – November 8

Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 4:41 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. November 2

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove. Damage to a Volkswagen SUV was reported.

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license, injury to real property, and possession of a fraudulent ID were reported during a traffic stop at the Watauga County Health Department, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 182 Poplar Creek Estates Drive, Todd, was charged with speeding and reckless driving. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 361 Majesco Drive, Boone, was charged with three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of indecent liberties with a child. Secured bond: $750,000. Court date: December 16.

November 3

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 165 Yonahlossee Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 121 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 18.

November 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 517 Cedar Lane, Boone. An Xbox and a knife collection were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 and Brown Farm Road in Deep Gap. A trailer was stolen off the side of the highway.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 12161 U.S. Highway 421, Zionville. Two handguns and a shotgun were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 309 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 16.

November 5

INCIDENT: Littering and resisting a public officer was reported at Southern Agricultural Supply, 395 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 629-B Cranberry Lane, Fleetwood, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 18.

November 6

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 574 Clint Norris Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 25.

November 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: December 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 176 Laurel Reach Lane, Unit A, Boone, was charged with five counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: January 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 474 Whaley Town Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with assault and battery. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 201 Circle Drive West, Vilas, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and interfering with emergency communication. He was held without bond. Court date: December 18.

November 8

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 654 White Laurel Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 162 Tangled Stone Drive, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,032. Court date: December 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 165 Dove Acres, Unit 1, Vilas, was charged with possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 118 La Salle Lane, Greenville, South Carolina, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest, possession of stolen goods, and no operator’s license. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: December 18.





The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



November 2

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Friendship Honda, 1440 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Boone Tobacco, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Male enhancement pills and hemp papers were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at First National Bank, 2111 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

November 3

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Watauga County Republican Party Headquarters, 140 W. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and trespassing were reported at 2875 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 811 Castle Street, Apt. A, Wilmington, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 2.

November 4

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at First National Bank, 2111 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at the ABC Store of Boone, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resisting arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 328 Brown Farm Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, driving left of center, and nonviolent family offenses. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 16.

November 5

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported 592 Poplar Hill Drive, Boone. A cast-iron skillet, wooden box, amplifier, and a guitar were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 287 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: December 18.

November 6

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at TJ Maxx, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 139 Bear Trail, Boone.

November 7

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at Lost Province Brewing, 130 N. Depot Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 108 Battle Cove Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without a license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 16.

November 8

INCIDENT: Larceny and credit card fraud was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 103, Boone. Various credit and debit cards were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct was reported at 2963 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 260 Howard Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and stolen property offenses. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 16.