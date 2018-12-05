Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 19 – December 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 850 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.

November 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4532 Meat Camp Road, Todd. Chevrolet wheels were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 North and Oak Grove Road. The suspect possessed less than a half-ounce of marijuana.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 162 Martin Lane, Boone.

November 21

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 357 Cascade Street, Boone. A black Gucci wallet with money, debit card and license was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 8129 Main Street, Vanceboro, North Carolina, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $7,144. Court date: November 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 111 Joyceton Church Street, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 7.

November 22

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 199 Ira Road, Boone. An elderly male was found unresponsive.

November 24

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 3769 Old U.S. Highway 421, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Assault and battery was reported at 514 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 648 Hospital Hill Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession of marijuana over one-half ounce. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 1058 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 14.

November 25

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 176 Browns Chapel Crest, Boone. Gloves, boots, socks, silk pants and two pounds of black pepper were reported stolen.

November 26

INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone. A suspect hotwired a motorcycle and stole it.

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 596 White Laurel Lane, Boone. The victim reported mail being stolen from his mailbox.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast Store Annex, 2918 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. The suspect stole a Patagonia jacket.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 18.

November 27

INCIDENT: A drug overdose was reported at 366 Smith Street, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 429 Dick Watson Road, Deep Gap. A suspect stole a package from the porch.

November 28

INCIDENT: Financial card fraud was reported at 254 Beech View Lane, Zionville.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 4705 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 178 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 2251 Longhope Road, Todd. A window was broken by the suspect.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting/Concealment of goods was reported at Mo’s Boots, 134 Miller Drive, Boone. Native sunglasses were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 206 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of Boone was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 4.

November 29

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 4546 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. A suspect returned merchandise that had not been purchased and received a store gift card.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 207 Hampton Trailer Circle, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 134 Beck Court, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: December 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 233 Old Burg Road, Zionville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was held without bond. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 100 Sugar Ski Drive, #112, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 799 Love Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 14.

November 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear on a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: December 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 113 Boonlet Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $400. Court date: January 18.

December 1

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 South and Monarch Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported during a traffic stop on Woodring Circle, Boone. The suspect had marijuana.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1084 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported her TV being damaged.

INCIDENT: Felony possession of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Community College Drive and N.C. Highway 105 bypass, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 615 Fallview Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 6954 U.S. Highway 421, Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 14.

December 2

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 118 Tanner Road, Boone. The victim reported someone stole her sister’s identity.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and simple assault were reported at 184 Parkwood Circle, Boone. The victim reported someone breaking into his residence and assaulting him.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 193 Long Street, Boone. A Canon Rebel T6 with lenses, money and Ray-Ban sunglasses were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 166 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was charge with failure to appear and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: January 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 118 Tremont Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 3.

December 3

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of West King Street and Poplar Grove Connector, Boone.