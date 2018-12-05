Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 19 – December 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
November 19
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 850 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
November 20
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4532 Meat Camp Road, Todd. Chevrolet wheels were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 North and Oak Grove Road. The suspect possessed less than a half-ounce of marijuana.
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 162 Martin Lane, Boone.
November 21
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 357 Cascade Street, Boone. A black Gucci wallet with money, debit card and license was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 8129 Main Street, Vanceboro, North Carolina, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $7,144. Court date: November 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 111 Joyceton Church Street, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 7.
November 22
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 199 Ira Road, Boone. An elderly male was found unresponsive.
November 24
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 3769 Old U.S. Highway 421, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Assault and battery was reported at 514 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 648 Hospital Hill Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession of marijuana over one-half ounce. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 1058 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 14.
November 25
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 176 Browns Chapel Crest, Boone. Gloves, boots, socks, silk pants and two pounds of black pepper were reported stolen.
November 26
INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone. A suspect hotwired a motorcycle and stole it.
INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 596 White Laurel Lane, Boone. The victim reported mail being stolen from his mailbox.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast Store Annex, 2918 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. The suspect stole a Patagonia jacket.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: January 18.
November 27
INCIDENT: A drug overdose was reported at 366 Smith Street, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 429 Dick Watson Road, Deep Gap. A suspect stole a package from the porch.
November 28
INCIDENT: Financial card fraud was reported at 254 Beech View Lane, Zionville.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 4705 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 178 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 2251 Longhope Road, Todd. A window was broken by the suspect.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting/Concealment of goods was reported at Mo’s Boots, 134 Miller Drive, Boone. Native sunglasses were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 206 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 7.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of Boone was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 4.
November 29
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 4546 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. A suspect returned merchandise that had not been purchased and received a store gift card.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 207 Hampton Trailer Circle, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 134 Beck Court, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: December 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 233 Old Burg Road, Zionville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was held without bond. Court date: January 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 100 Sugar Ski Drive, #112, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 25.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 799 Love Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 14.
November 30
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear on a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 113 Boonlet Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $400. Court date: January 18.
December 1
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 South and Monarch Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported during a traffic stop on Woodring Circle, Boone. The suspect had marijuana.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1084 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported her TV being damaged.
INCIDENT: Felony possession of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Community College Drive and N.C. Highway 105 bypass, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 615 Fallview Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 6954 U.S. Highway 421, Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 14.
December 2
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 118 Tanner Road, Boone. The victim reported someone stole her sister’s identity.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and simple assault were reported at 184 Parkwood Circle, Boone. The victim reported someone breaking into his residence and assaulting him.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 193 Long Street, Boone. A Canon Rebel T6 with lenses, money and Ray-Ban sunglasses were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 166 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was charge with failure to appear and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: January 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 118 Tremont Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 3.
December 3
INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of West King Street and Poplar Grove Connector, Boone.
November 19
INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 110 Winter Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: A welfare check was reported at 1469 W. King Street, Apt. 602, Boone.
November 20
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Daniel Boone Condos, 116 Grand Boulevard, Apt. 3, Boone. A Vera Bradley wallet, a Virginia driver’s license, a Wells Fargo debit card and $20 were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 350 Rocky Maple Avenue, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 18.
November 21
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Speedway gas station, 1256 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. A backpack and a Chromebook laptop were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 587 Grant Houck Road, Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 29.
November 22
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 235 Cara Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 10.
November 23
INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 405 Belmont Drive, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 519 West View Street, Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 18.
November 24
INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported at New Market Centre, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 167 Blevins Express, #6, West Jefferson, was brought in on a warrant for failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 271 Dell Coffey Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 13.
November 25
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and injury to personal property were reported at 236 Oak Street. A Nintendo Switch, a book and money were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 526 Stadium Drive, #9. North Carolina registration plate 6W3053 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 517 Oak Dale Drive, Drexel, North Carolina, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond and court date information are unavailable.
November 26
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Speedway gas station, 1033 E. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1123 Bulldog Road, Trade, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 18.
November 27
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and criminal damage to property were reported at Farmers Rental and Power Equipment, 678 Highway 105 Ext., Boone. Five Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl backpack blowers, an Atwood dry bag and Stihl mixing oil cases were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Campus Hill Apartments, 271 Wallace Circle, Boone. Hand saws, miter box, ski saw, jig saw, socket set, hammer drill, cordless drill, nail gun and an air compressor were reported stolen. A door was reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Embezzlement was reported at High Country Community Health, 108 Doctors Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 541 Midkiff Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 14.
November 28
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, tampering with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and damage to property were reported at High Country 4×4, 465 E. King Street, Boone. A dealer tag was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 134 Beck Court, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding warrants for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and Schedule II controlled substances. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: January 18.
November 29
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Alray Tire, 124 Realty Row, Boone.
INCIDENT: Concealment of merchandise and trespassing were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing, concealment of merchandise and had an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 14.
November 30
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 332 Rogers Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 334 Jenwill Road, Deep Gap, was charge with violating a protective order. He was held without bond. Court date information is unavailable.
December 1
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 369 Madison Avenue, E-201, Boone. A Swiss Army backpack, an anatomy and physiology text book, a laptop charger and laptop mouse were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 380 Broadstone Road, Unit 1, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 404 SE Garrou Avenue, Valdese, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: December 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 857 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $750. Court date: January 18.
December 2
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 157 Maplewood Circle, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 166 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 3494 U.S. Highway 221, Marion, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: December 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 304 High Meadows Drive, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and consuming alcohol underage. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 18.
ARRES: A male suspect, 19, of 2018 Warwickshire Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 18.