Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 12 – November 19

Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
November 13
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1161 Bethel Road, Vilas. A vehicle hit several mailboxes.
INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 412 George Cook Road, Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 419 George Cook Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with violating a domestic violence order of protection, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 201 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 20.
November 14
INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 4515 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 226 Snowflake Road, Banner Elk. Army uniforms were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at K&G Auto, 5278 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove. Two tires and two wheels were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 59, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 19.
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 20.
November 15
INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny were reported at 3900 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. A Ford F-250 truck, a tool box with hand tools and two Echo chainsaws were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 848 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 14.
November 16
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 2304 Wexford Way, Statesville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 138 Cameron Terrace, Boone, was charged with violating a noise ordinance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.
November 17
INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon were reported at 1282 Junaluska Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at Howards Knob Park, Boone.
INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at the intersection of Broadstone Road and Maple Springs Road in Banner Elk. A vehicle let the road and hit two mailboxes and a cable box.
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported on Elk Creek Road in Deep Gap. A motor vehicle accident with an abandoned car was reported.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 234 W. Brusky Fork Road, Creston, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.
November 18
INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were reported at the intersection of Winkler’s Creek Road and Wyndham Way, Boone. A GMC Sierra truck was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1386 Old Bristol Road, Boone. The suspect disengaged the brake of a Polaris 4wheeler and put it in neutral causing the 4wheeler to crash.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 18
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 643 Appaloosa Trail, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: January 25.
November 19
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 117 Abberly Court, Apt. B, Boone. A Remington shotgun, two knives, a coat and a box of arrowheads were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 130 John T. Drive, Sugar Grove.
November 12
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at Baymont Inn, 1075 Highway 105, Boone. Pliers, clamps, Stanley drill bits, knives, Tajima chalk line, a Stanley hammer, speed squares and a Craftsman tape measure were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Vandalism of property was reported at Baymont Inn, 1075 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Bavarian Village Apartments, 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 211 Cecil Miller Road, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
November 13
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Red Gremlin, 1055 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Matco impact wrench and an 18 mm socket were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny of motor fuel was reported at Exxon, 1023 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Belk Department Store, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Clothes, hats, a pair of flip flops and jewelry were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 334 Jenwill Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 733 Wind Dancer Ridge Road, West Jefferson, was charged with conspiring to commit larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 6884 N.C. Highway 194, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with conspiring to commit larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 14
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 212 Montana Drive, Boone, was charged with conspiring to commit larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 14.
November 14
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of Boone was charged with conspiring to commit larceny and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 14.
November 15
INCIDENT: Simple Assault was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1433, Boone.
November 16
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 620 Madison Avenue, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A ladder and trailers were reported stolen.
November 17
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 471 W. King Street, Boone. A Bill’s Garage towing sign was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 18.
November 18
ARREST: A female suspect, 66, of 111 Bryce Way, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license, two counts of failure to appear and driving with an expired registration. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: December 3.