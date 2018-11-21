Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 12 – November 19

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1161 Bethel Road, Vilas. A vehicle hit several mailboxes.

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 412 George Cook Road, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 419 George Cook Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with violating a domestic violence order of protection, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 201 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 20.

November 14

INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 4515 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 226 Snowflake Road, Banner Elk. Army uniforms were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at K&G Auto, 5278 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove. Two tires and two wheels were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 59, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 20.

November 15

INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny were reported at 3900 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. A Ford F-250 truck, a tool box with hand tools and two Echo chainsaws were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 848 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 14.

November 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 2304 Wexford Way, Statesville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 138 Cameron Terrace, Boone, was charged with violating a noise ordinance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.

November 17

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon were reported at 1282 Junaluska Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at Howards Knob Park, Boone.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at the intersection of Broadstone Road and Maple Springs Road in Banner Elk. A vehicle let the road and hit two mailboxes and a cable box.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported on Elk Creek Road in Deep Gap. A motor vehicle accident with an abandoned car was reported.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 234 W. Brusky Fork Road, Creston, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.

November 18

INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were reported at the intersection of Winkler’s Creek Road and Wyndham Way, Boone. A GMC Sierra truck was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1386 Old Bristol Road, Boone. The suspect disengaged the brake of a Polaris 4wheeler and put it in neutral causing the 4wheeler to crash.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 643 Appaloosa Trail, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: January 25.

November 19

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 117 Abberly Court, Apt. B, Boone. A Remington shotgun, two knives, a coat and a box of arrowheads were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 130 John T. Drive, Sugar Grove.