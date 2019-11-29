Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 11 – November 25

Published Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:02 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. November 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 2394 Allendale Circle, Lenoir, was charged with altering/dismantling a stolen motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: December 17

November 13

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 302 West King Street, Boone, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and not paying child support. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: December 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 539 Crocker Road, Unit A, Blowing Rock, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 220 Shupes Mill Road, Mountain City, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 2060 Sampson Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 13.

November 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone. A Toyota Prius was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Altering a check was reported on Timberlane Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 481 Sampson Road, Boone, was charged with 10 counts of worthless check writing. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 4

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 136 Tater Hill Road, Zionville, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol test. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 420 Barlow Road, Creston, was charged with communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 124 Cole Street, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 16.

November 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 213 Herron Street, Morganton, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 6797 Cobbs Place, Connelly Springs, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 16.

November 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2700 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was held without bond. Court date: December 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 2063 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 295 Slater Road, Lewisville, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

November 17

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported on Ski Acres Drive in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a tree stand was reported on Big Hill Road in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 197 Ward Mountain Road, Elk Park, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: January 16.

November 18

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 33 Mountain Drive, Asheville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 17.

November 19

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on Hensels Lane, Boone. Prescription medications were reportedly stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on Highway 105 South, Banner Elk. CBD Oil was reportedly stolen.

INCIDENT: Cyberstalking was reported on Mountain Club Road, Vilas. The victim reported a cell phone being hacked.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest on two outstanding charges. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1839 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 17.

November 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on Canter Road, Todd. Hydrocodone was reportedly stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft and larceny of tools were reported on Warren Hollow Road, Zionville. A Chevrolet Silverado and numerous work tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported on Slabtown Road, Zionville. The victim reported a credit card being used to make fraudulent charges.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 970 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 3250 Kingview Place, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 18.

November 21

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported on Longhope Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 501 Orchard Street, Enosburg Falls, Vermont, was charged with driving under the influence and running a red light. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

November 22

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported on Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported on Benjamin Drive, Boone. A mailbox was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 145 Doe Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to work after being paid. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1308 Oliver Hill Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

November 23

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported on Grover Norris Road, Zionville. $300 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 919 3 rd Street Southeast, Hickory, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond information is unavailable. Secured bond: December 20.

November 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 323 Vista Drive Apt. D1, Jefferson, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: January 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 163 Holly Hills, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.

November 25

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 250 Amelia Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 3.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



November 11

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at Troy’s Diner, 1286 Highway 105, Boone.

November 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 271 River Hollow Road, Newland, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.

November 13

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 2582 Old Toms Creek Road, Marion, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to comply with a license restriction, failure to operate taillights and expired registration. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 543 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was brought in an on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 296 Ricky’s Way, Boone, was charged with felony larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 65 Glade Creek Road, Sparta, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: December 9.

November 14

INCIDENT Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Farmer’s Rental & Power Equipment, 678 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 17, 127 Beck Court, Boone, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: December 17.

November 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 284 West King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Ex Parte Custody Order was issued at 818 East King Street, Boone.

November 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 320 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Vera Bradley wallet and money were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 451 Yosef Drive, Boone. A MacBook Pro computer and house keys were reported stolen. ‘

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 629 Ragan Road, Trade, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

November 17

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

November 18

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: December 17.

November 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 366 Butcher Town Road, Fall Branch, Tennessee, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to appear. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 192190 Lahaina Lane, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.

November 20

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 186 PSI Drive, Unit B7, Boone, was brought in on a fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.

November 21

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property and misdemeanor breaking and entering were reported at 308 Eric Lane, Apt. M58, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: December 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 224 North Main Street, Warrenton, North Carolina, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: December 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 135 Antelope Run, Boone, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: January 3.

November 22

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 161 Mildred Street, Pikeville, Kentucky, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

November 23

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at State Employees Credit Union, 1470 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Ross Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 2282 Highway 105, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 109 Clark Street, Morganton, was charged with driving under the influence and resisting a public officer. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 845 Crocker Road, Apt. B, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 4129 N.C. Highway 194 North, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 6181 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, possession of an open container and driving while impaired. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 3.

November 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 211 Dakat Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 3.

