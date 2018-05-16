Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 7 – May 14

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
May 8
INCIDENT: Domestic violence and communicating threats were reported at 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone. The victim reported things being broken in the house and an individual threatening to stab the victim.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 8002 Hogan Drive, Wake Forest, N.C., was charged with motor vehicle rental fraud and failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: May 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 191 Mill Farm Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 4018 Woodridge Way, Tucker, Ga., was charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 191 Mill Farm Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 299 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 8173 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 417 E. Center Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 417 E. Center Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 1.
May 9
INCIDENT: Larceny theft by tenant was reported at 2473 Little Laurel Road, Boone. Two endtables, a silk rug, a wooden cabinet, a piano stool, a four post bed, mattress and box springs, a Maytag washing machine, a Maytag dryer, a mattress, a Sony 46-inch television, two barstools, a barstool table, and a queen size mattress and box spring were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 120 Candle Street, West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 318 Beaver Drive, West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 1.
May 10
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 296 Westin Way, Boone. A vehicle license plate was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported along Highway 321 South in Boone. The victim reported someone pointing a gun at them during a road rage incident.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 4400 Pine Orchard Road, Butler, Tenn., was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $150,000. Court date: May 14.
May 11
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 217 Frank Mast Road, Banner Elk. The victim reported that Sprint and Verizon accounts were created using their credit.
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 185 Robin Lane, Vilas. A vehicle that was stolen from Lenoir was reported found in a parking lot.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 640 Tanner Road, Boone. Power and hand tools were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 4879 Liberty Grove Church Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 7.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with communicating threats and threatening to retaliate on a public official. Secured bond: $10,500. Court date: June 15.
May 12
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 300 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and flee/eluding police was reported at 540 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone and 995 Hayes Wellborn Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 313 Martin Lane, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 104 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with driving with a revokes license, flee/eluding police, failure to register a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 104 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 207 Jennwill Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with felony flee/eluding police, driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 15.
May 13
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 135 Antelope Run, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone. A small black leather purse was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 521 Meadowview Drive, Apt. B202, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and being drunk and disruptive. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 902 Traphill Road, Traphill, N.C., was charged with assault on a female. Byrd was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.
May 14
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 2028 Laurel Ford Road, Vilas. The back window of the victim’s Subaru was reported damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 504 Moretz Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny. Milam was previously in custody on other charges. Court date is unavailable.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
May 7
INCIDENT: Simple non-physical assault was reported at 165 Robin Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. A belt and a pair of shorts were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny of auto parts/accessories was reported at 2788 Highway 105, Boone. A license plate was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 272 Horseshoe Ridge Road, Deep Gap, brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 13.
May 8
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from person was reported at 521 Highway 105 Ext., Boone. Marijuana was reported stolen.
May 9
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 178 W. King Street, Boone. A woven basket with a leader carrying handle and miscellaneous essential oils and supplements were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Criminal damages to property was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 435 Faculty Street, Aprt. 2308, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and intimidating a witness. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 421 Cumnock Road, Sanford, NC, was charged with conspiring to commit felony larceny and larceny from person. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 100 Wendover Court, Sanford, NC, was charged with conspiring to commit felony larceny and larceny from person. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tenn., was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 112 Alley Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a headlight out. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 1.
May 10
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at Greenway Trail on Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 534 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3630 Huckleberry Road, Charlotte, was charged with resisting arrest and city ordinance violations. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: June 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 1531 Dry Hill Road, Butler, Tenn., was charged with larceny shoplifting and larceny by changing price tag. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: June 15.
May 11
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle was reported with two different vehicles at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Nintendo Switch gaming system, a Lenovo computer, a backpack, a jewelry box with heart design, plastic three-drawer shelf and towels were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at Alray Tire & Auto, 124 Realty Row, Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 142 Water Street, Boone. 65 various prayer flags were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1107 Barston Way, High Point, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 6584 Highway 11, Campobello, S.C., was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 90 Old Bee Tree Road, Swannanoa, N.C., was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: 2,000. Court date: June 15.
May 12
INCIDENT: Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 W. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 765 Tom Jackson Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 321 Workman Road, Sylva, N.C., was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: June 15.
May 13
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 970 Rivers Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining money/property by false pretense was reported at Macado’s of Boone, 539 W. King Street.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 126 Mill Run Drive, Mocksville, was charged with communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 116 Excalibur Circle, Apt. 306, Boone, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash and driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 15.