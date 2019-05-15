Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 6 – May 12

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4:37 pm

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. May 6

INCIDENT: Impersonation was reported at 335 Snowy Oak Road, Boone. The victim reported his identity being stolen.

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 289 Johns Mountain Road, Vilas. The victim reported being harassed by phone calls and text messages.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $825. Court date: May 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 310 Carrie Dillard Road, West Jefferson, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 348 Townsend Street, North Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding felony warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: June 28.

May 7

INCIDENT: Felony breaking and entering, theft from a building and larceny were reported at 130 H. Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap. A security camera, nine Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl Blowers and a Husqvarna chainsaw were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing were reported at the Watauga County Courthouse. A suspect reportedly had two warrants for arrest at the courthouse.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm and larceny were reported at 5946 Bamboo Road, Boone. A Savage firearm and tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 177 Forest Hills Place, Robbins, North Carolina, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 16.

May 8

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 121 Snowflake Lane, Blowing Rock. Two windows were broken at the residence.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana and drug equipment violations were reported at the Watauga County Courthouse in Boone. The suspect was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug/narcotic equipment at the courthouse.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 575 Parkcrest Drive, Boone. The victim was defrauded by a fake website.

INCIDENT: Damage to real property and failure to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle accident were reported on Broadstone Road, Boone. The suspect struck a pedestrian bridge and left the scene of the accident.

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at Moses Cone Manor House, Blue Ridge Parkway mile marker 294, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 243 Bamboo Road, Boone. A window pane and window were broken.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1119 Brownwood Road, Apt. 4, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 121 Snowflake Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with injury to personal property. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 28.

May 9

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 328 Apple Way, Blowing Rock. Packages were reported stolen from the front porch.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 480 David Sides Road, Boone. A .22 Savage rifle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1254 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap. A flat-screen TV and Oxycodone pills were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 271 Norman Road Extension, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 418 Cemetery Hill, Newland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 6.

May 10

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 157 S. Slope Loop, Unit 2, Banner Elk. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 355 High Peak Drive, Boone. Numerous household goods, lawn and garden equipment, alcohol, an owl statue, a carved wooden black bear statue, and an antler chandelier were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A death was reported at 315 Skyview Street, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 343 Curley Maple Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 4614 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with felony arson. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: June 6.

May 11

INCIDENT: A death was reported at 579 Troy Norris Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 179 Mountain Site Drive Apt. 115, Mountain City, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date is unavailable.

May 12

INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking/entering was reported at Wahoo’s Adventures, 3380 Big Hill Road, Boone. 22 printed t-shirts were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An order for arrest was issued during a traffic stop on Mast Gap Road in Sugar Road. The suspect had unpaid child support.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove. A suspect reportedly broke into the home while the resident was in jail.

INCIDENT: Simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop at 7656 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 7708 Orchard Park Circle, Harrisburg, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 2655 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $450. Court date: May 30.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



May 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 417 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A purse, wallet, money, keys, credit card, debit card, North Carolina driver’s license and photographic/optical equipment were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 135 Dell Coffey Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 394 Sugar Bear Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 166 Ivy Terrace Drive, Apt. 202, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 4212 Water Oak Road, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 28

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 7272 Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, was brought in on an outstanding warrant from Avery County. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 26.

May 7

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 186 Terrace Lane, Boone

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 148 Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Appalachian Exxon, 1023 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

May 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1480 E. King Street, Boone. A trailer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 184 Windy Drive, Boone. Numerous clothing items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 W. King Street, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy S9, a wallet, credit cards, debit card, and a North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Circle K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 183 Delmar Street, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 166 C&H Place, Boomer, was brought in on an outstanding warrant from Caldwell County. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

May 9

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Appalachian Energy, 2228 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

INCIDENT: A death investigation took place at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Room 317, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 2895 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding, flee/eluding arrest, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer and possession of an open container. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: June 6.

May 10

INCIDENT: Affray was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1050 Highway 105, Boone. A Nissan Niro was reported stolen.

May 11

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 633 E. King Street, Boone. Clothes were reported stolen from the Laundromat.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

May 12

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, lane control violation and an expired tag. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 913 Elk Hill Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 129 Chickadee Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

