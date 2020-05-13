Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 4 – May 10

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:43 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. May 4

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 464 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of a domestic violence protection order. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

May 5

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor larceny were reported at 242 South Pine Run Road, Boone. A 12 gauge pump shotgun, shotgun shells, and a toolbox with assorted tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft by an employee was reported at Enviroguard LLC, 8857 N.C. Highway 105 South, Boone. The worker did not return a work laptop.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 135 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone, was charged with indecent liberties and assault on a government employee. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: June 12.

May 8

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Howards Knob Park, 604 Howards Knob Road, Boone. Graffiti was painted on rocks, signs, and a table.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 12.

May 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 165 Summit Woods Drive Apt. B4, Blowing Rock. A back window of a Subaru Outback was reported broken.

May 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 438 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with maintaining a place of a controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 22.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



May 4

INCIDENT: Vandalism of property was reported at The Outdoorsman, 135 Hardin Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 211 Chestnut Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 388 Jake Storie Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 12.

May 5

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Numerous consumable goods were reported stolen.

May 6

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Outdoorsman, 135 Hardin Street, Boone.

May 7

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 544 State Farm Road, Apt. 4, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 159 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 15.

May 8

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 134 Mac Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 12.

May 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. He was held without bond. Court date: June 26.