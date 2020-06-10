Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 31 – June 7

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:31 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. May 31

INCIDENT: A female suspect, 21, of 410 Dove Circle, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and misdemeanor flee/elude. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: August 28.

June 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 7714 Mercer Road, Catlett, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 5410 Castleford Road, Todd, was charged with communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 2825 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 12.

June 2

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 325 Brown Farm Road, Boone. A wallet with $200 in cash, two collector coins worth $140, and numerous cards was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 164 J.A. Russell Drive, Ronda, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $272. Court date: June 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 4389 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

June 3

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 3641 Meat Camp Road, Boone. A vehicle ran over a metal culvert causing about $200 in damages.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 206 WW Vaught Lane, Mountain City, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: July 9.

June 4

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Radford Quarries, 5605 Bamboo Road, Boone. A driver struck a Coca-Cola trailer with a vehicle. The trailer had approximately $800 in damages.

ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 915 North Pine Run Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to pay taxes an on outstanding order for arrest from Wake County. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: June 8.

June 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 7236 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with attempting to break/enter a building, injury to personal property, and noise ordinance violation. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and providing fictitious information to an officer. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 105 Sable Drive, Unit 2, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run, failure to report an accident and failure to maintain lane control. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 710 Jason Place, Lenoir, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 4640 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 211 Powell Street, Mountain City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.

June 6

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 106 Kims Way, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: July 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 134 Miller Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 6468 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 2.

June 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property, driving without a license, and driving while impaired. Secured bond: $13,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 352 Old East King Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 10.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 1

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 159 Old East King Street, Boone. A gas can was reported stolen.

June 3

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and shoplifting. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of Boone, was charged with communicating threats and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 31.

June 4

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 165 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Circle K, 1218 State Farm Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and intimidation were reported at Precision Printing, 1302 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of Boone was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 651 Arney Lane, Mountain City was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 408 Spring Street, Asheboro, was charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: July 31.

June 5

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone.

INCIDENT: A lost firearm was reported at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 165 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 207 Furman Road, Apt. 25, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 181 Green Briar Road, Boone, was charged with destruction/vandalism of property and intimidation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 5016 Thomas Berry Way, Chapel Hill, was charged with resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.

June 6

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 219 Green Street, #9, Boone. A Yamaha motorcycle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 310 Oak Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 105 Appomattox Road, Cary, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 4.

June 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 4.