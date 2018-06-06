Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 28 – June 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Noise ordinance violations were reported at 3451 Cranberry Springs Road, Fleetwood.

May 30

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 11 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. She was given no bond. Court date: June 15.

May 31

INCIDENT: Simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5112 Howards Creek Road, Unit B, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 6201 Castle Ford Road, Todd. An air compressor, a weedeater, a miter saw, a water pump, a hand grinder and a cordless drill were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 104 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 4879 Liberty Grove Church Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 931 Rainbow Trail Road, Boone, was charged with school attendance law violation. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 15.

June 1

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance was reported at 100 Ransey Woodring Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 390 Len Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

June 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 132 Battle Cove, Boone, was charged with larceny and two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 30.

June 3

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 314 Bear Creek Lane, Deep Gap. A deputy sustained an injury to the forehead.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 422 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported tires being slashed on two vehicles.

INCIDENT: Burglary with forcible entry and criminal damage to property was reported at 364 Ski Crest Peak, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault, attempted assault on a female and attempted assault on an unborn baby was reported at 6900 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone. The report said someone attempted to punch a pregnant woman then assaulted her husband.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 314 Bear Creek Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and child abuse. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2408 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: June 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 145 Majestic Pond Lane, Boone, was brought in on an order of arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 30.

June 4

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 591 Locust Gap Road, Vilas. A Vizio TV and two fake security cameras were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1041 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. The back passenger window of a vehicle was reported broken.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 177 Helens Way, Taylorsville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $365. Court date: June 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2202 U.S. 21, Wilkesboro, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $300. Court date: July 10.