Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 28 – June 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
May 29
INCIDENT: Noise ordinance violations were reported at 3451 Cranberry Springs Road, Fleetwood.
May 30
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 11 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. She was given no bond. Court date: June 15.
May 31
INCIDENT: Simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5112 Howards Creek Road, Unit B, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 6201 Castle Ford Road, Todd. An air compressor, a weedeater, a miter saw, a water pump, a hand grinder and a cordless drill were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 104 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 4879 Liberty Grove Church Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 28.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 931 Rainbow Trail Road, Boone, was charged with school attendance law violation. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 15.
June 1
INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance was reported at 100 Ransey Woodring Road, Todd.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 390 Len Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
June 2
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 132 Battle Cove, Boone, was charged with larceny and two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 30.
June 3
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 314 Bear Creek Lane, Deep Gap. A deputy sustained an injury to the forehead.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 422 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported tires being slashed on two vehicles.
INCIDENT: Burglary with forcible entry and criminal damage to property was reported at 364 Ski Crest Peak, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault, attempted assault on a female and attempted assault on an unborn baby was reported at 6900 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone. The report said someone attempted to punch a pregnant woman then assaulted her husband.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 314 Bear Creek Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and child abuse. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: July 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2408 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: June 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 145 Majestic Pond Lane, Boone, was brought in on an order of arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 30.
June 4
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 591 Locust Gap Road, Vilas. A Vizio TV and two fake security cameras were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1041 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. The back passenger window of a vehicle was reported broken.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 177 Helens Way, Taylorsville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $365. Court date: June 8.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2202 U.S. 21, Wilkesboro, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $300. Court date: July 10.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 229 Windy Drive, Boone. A Bianchi Virata bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. A Boho Bandeau brand head band, Purrfect Angel brand socks and a Stone brand tote bag were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 275 Daniel Boone Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 171 Howard Street, Boone. A bicycle tire and chain were reported stolen.
May 30
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle was reported at 359 Old E. King Street, Boone. A dress and wired money were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Intimidation/Cyberstalking was reported at 127 Bradford Lane, Apt. 1, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. Patagonia brand shorts, two pairs of Fish Hippie brand khaki shorts and an OverUnder brand t-shirt were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1703 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an open container. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 30.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 591 Margo Lane Apt. B, Boone, was charged with unsupervised probation violation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 13.
May 31
INCIDENT: Drug/narcotic violations were reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and Entering were reported at 323 Mountain Aire Lane, Apt. B, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Wood Masonry Laundromat, 633 E. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 16, of 128 Hidden Treasures Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations/sell and deliver and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: July 30.
June 1
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the DSS Building, 132 Poplar Grove Connector Road, Boone.
June 3
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the Super 8 Motel, 2419 Highway 105, Room 405, Boone.