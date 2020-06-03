Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 25 – May 31

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12:03 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. May 25

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at 694 Dugger Firetower Road, Lenoir. A bucket of coins was stolen from an unlocked garage.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 4304 Bamboo Road, Boone. The front driver’s side window of a Ford Taurus was shattered.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 948 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove. Power tools were reported stolen from a residence.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 2320 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: June 29.

May 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 780 Camp Joy Road, Zionville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 9.

May 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 366 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 497 Crestwood Drive, Mountain City, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: July 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $750. Court date: July 9.

May 28

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Uhaul Moving and Storage 849 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A trailer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 312 Clint Norris Road, Unit B, Boone. An iPhone was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 70, of 1145 Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with fleeing/eluding, driving with a revoked license and no liability insurance. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Boone was charged with communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 9.

May 29

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 2076 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 9.

May 31

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 410 Dove Circle, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and misdemeanor flee/eluding police. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: August 28.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



May 25

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 25 Morris Street, Asheville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 6.

May 26

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault were reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

May 27

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Juicee Coil Vapes, 114 Clement Street, Suite 102, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 349 Leola Street, Boone. A wallet, cash, social security card, North Carolina ID, and Medicare/Medicaid cards were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

May 28

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 419 Daniel Boone Drive Extension, Boone. A Chevrolet S10 truck was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting and trespassing were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Clothes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 227 Daniel Boone Drive, Boone. Clothes, power bank charger, waterproof bag, radio mic, sleeping bag, duffel bag, flashlight, backpack, and trauma kit were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone was charged with shoplifting and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19 of Boone was charged with shoplifting and trespassing. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 495 Aderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, shoplifting and pulling a false fire alarm. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: July 9.

May 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 746 Howard Street, Bone, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21, and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 100 Starmount Lane, Taylorsville, was charged with uttering forged instrument. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 395 New Cole Road, Rutherfordton, was brought in on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was held without bond. Court date: June 1.

May 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 296 Whisper Park Drive, Wilmington, was brought in on two outstanding warrants and was charged with liquor law violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 410 Dove Circle, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 7974 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was charged with driving with a revoked license, drug equipment violations, and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 9.

May 31

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 419 Meadowview Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 282 Tyler Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 9.