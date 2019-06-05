Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 20 – June 2

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:11 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. May 20

ARREST: A female suspect, 77, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with worthless check writing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 25.

May 21

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and providing fictitious information to a public officer were reported during a traffic stop on Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with trespassing and had an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $30,300. Court date: June 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 319 Howards Creek Church Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 434 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was brought in on a warrant for his arrest. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of Boone was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, drug equipment violations and providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 28.

May 22

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance was reported during a traffic stop at 1417 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

INCIDENT: Failure to appear and probation violation were reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of Aho Road and U.S. Highway 321, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of Hickory was charged with five counts of failure to appear and probation violation. Secured bond: $56,500. Court date: June 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 2918 Link Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 2804 Gran Brook Court, Johnson City, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

May 23

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1694 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2683 Little Laurel Road, Boone. Several firearms were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2250 Big Hill Road, Boone. A Husqvarna weedeater was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 324 Bristol Street, Cambria, California, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 303 Linda Lane, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 28.

May 24

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 1118 Archie Carroll Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2279 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 379 Perri Creek Way, Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: July 3.

May 25

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 163 Holly Hills, Boone.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 162 Loy Lane, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 176 Hobar Road, Sugar Grove. A 14k gold diamond necklace was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 430 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. Two fly fishing rods and two fly fishing reels were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 26 Durham Street, Asheville, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 28.

May 26

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 164 Byrd Street, Boone. An iPhone 6 was reportedly destroyed.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce was reported at 161 Evening Shade Drive, Boone.

May 27

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 139 Laurel Reach Lane, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy S+ was reported missing.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 197 Old U.S. Highway 321, Apt. 9, Blowing Rock. A Taurus .357 revolver was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 180 Parkwood Circle, Boone. The victim reported someone calling to get her personal information.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of Hickory was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of Hickory was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 28.

May 28

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 293 Sumpter Cabin Creek Road, Blowing Rock. The victim reported his personal information being sent to an unknown person or persons.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 626 New River Hills, Boone.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 680 Dayspring Drive, Boone. Four mailboxes were reported damaged by a vehicle.

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving with a fictitious registration tag were reported during a traffic stop at Speedway, 2702 Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving with a fictitious registration tag. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 155 John Thomas Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: June 28.

May 29

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 192 Johns Lane, Zionville, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $300. Court date: June 24.

May 30

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and brake light violation were reported during a traffic stop on Wilson Ridge Road in Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 1173 Howards Creek Road, Boone. The victim reported his social security number being stolen.

INCIDENT: Vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop at D&B Mini Mart, 12087 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 329 Meadow Hill Road, Apt. 32, Deep Gap, was brought in on a grand jury indictment order for arrest. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: July 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 1212 Rainbow Road, Mountain City, was charged with vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $24,000. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 210 Eden Close, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and brake light violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 26.

May 31

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Valle Crucis Community Park, 2892 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. A window was reportedly smashed out on a van.

INCIDENT: Possession of a gun with an altered/removed serial number was reported during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 221, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Dollar General, 8979 N.C. Highway 105, Foscoe. The victim, an employee at the Dollar General store, reported threats being made to her by a male suspect.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 163 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with being a habitual felon. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: July 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 166 Dry Pond Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 6717 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was brought in on a grand jury indictment order for arrest. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: July 8.

June 1

INCIDENT: Violating a domestic violence protection order and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 3380 Big Hill Road, Boone. A Ford Edge was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 197 Old U.S. Highway 321, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 892 Sergeantsville Road, Stockton, New Jersey, was charged with possession of a gun with an altered/removed serial number. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 348 Monarch Lane, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 181 Roe Miller Lane, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 553 Springs East Road, Lincolnton, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: July 22.

June 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 102 Larry Winkler Road, Deep Gap, was charged with second-degree trespassing and noise ordinance violation. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of Silverwood Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 22.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



May 27

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 26.

May 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 316 Rabbit Run Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, providing fictitious information to an officer and possession of an open container. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 22.

May 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 521 Meadowview Drive, Apt. D105, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

May 30

INCIDENT: Damage to property and breaking and entering were reported at 521 Meadowview Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

May 31

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and simple assault were reported at Super 8, 2419 Highway 105, Boone.

June 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, shoplifting, second-degree trespassing and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of Mooresville was charged with resisting a public officer and assaulting a government official. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 22.

June 2

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A North Carolina license plate FLI-6761 was reported stolen.

