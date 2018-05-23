Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 14 – May 21

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 9845 U.S. Highway 421 S, Deep Gap. A suspect reportedly ran from an officer.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 474 N.C. Highway 16 South, Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 272 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with worthless check writing. He was already incarcerated on other charges.

May 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 207 North Bend Drive, Knightdale, N.C., was charged with failure to appear. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

May 16

INCIDENT: Possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. A suspect was found in possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a Schedule VI controlled substance and drug equipment/paraphernalia.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 1250 Snaggy Mountain Boulevard, Boone. A left front windshield wiper was broken on a vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 145 Laurel Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment and driving left of center. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1008 Foxborough Road, Charlotte, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: May 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with two counts of worthless check writing. He was released without bond. Court date: June 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 15.

May 17

INCIDENT: Larceny from building and criminal damage to property was reported at Freedom Storage Units, 421 U.S. Highway 321 North, Vilas. A purse, a wallet, computer software, a Kindle case, a backpack, shoes and TV stand glass were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 313 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 15.

May 18

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 450 New Market Boulevard, Boone. The victim reported receiving unwanted emails.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 762 Clint Norris Road, Apt. 1, Boone. Two stereo kickers and one speaker box was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 1569 U.S. Highway 421 North, Boone. The victim reported being hired for a job and then sent a bad check in the amount of $2,000.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 4389 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 15.

May 19

INCIDENT: Assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 South and Payne Branch Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 132 Battle Cove, Boone. Two antique oil lamps were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment was reported at 100 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of Boone was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation and communicating threats. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: June 15.

May 20

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 185 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone. The victim reported being shoved in an argument.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 183 Mallard Lane, Boone. The victim reported fishing and kayaking equipment being taken without permission.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 355 Round Knob Church Road, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 18.

May 21

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 220 Roby Eggers Road, Unit 1, Zionville. The victim reported her son had not returned a vehicle.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 304 McGuire Road, Sugar Grove. A 2002 Buick Century was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 157 Knoll Drive, Boone, was charged with communicating threats, harassing phone calls and cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 310 Dotson Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 310 Dotson Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 877 Mosley Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $468. Court date: June 12.