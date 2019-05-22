Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 13 – May 19

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:48 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. May 13

INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at Mabel School, 404 Mabel School Road, Zionville. A 4 wheeler was found on school property.

INCIDENT: Harrassment was reported at 201 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 3, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 368 Hidden Pond Road, Boone. A Honda Pilot and a Nissan Rogue were reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 1343 Orchard Lane, Boone. The victim reported a cell phone account being opened under his name.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 309 Ski Crest Park, Blowing Rock, was charged with felony first degree statutory sex offense on a child. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

May 14

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license and an order for arrest were reported during a traffic stop at Elk Knob State Park, 5564 Meat Camp Road, Todd.

INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at Blowing Rock Post Office, 977 Main Street, Blowing Rock. Stolen property was recovered.

May 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Wildcat Flea Market, 5762 Old U.S. Highway 421, Deep Gap. A door was damaged with a pry tool.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at Wildcat Flea Market, 5762 Old U.S. Highway 421, Deep Gap. A storage unit was broken into and multiple documents were stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 166 Quail Ridge Lane, Unit A, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 67, of 392 Rush Branch Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 6717 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with felony failure to appear. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: July 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 366 Snowy Oak Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

May 16

INCIDENT: A criminal summons for simple assault and injury to personal property was served. A Ford F-350 Super Duty was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Modern Toyota Collision Center, 1448 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2937 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. A Toyota RAV4 was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 206 Martin Lane, Boone. A Smart Car was reportedly stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering was reported at Watauga Veterinarian Hospital, 2531 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 234 Azor Court, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 4578 Highway 19E, Elizabethton, Tennessee, was charged with felony financial card fraud. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: June 28.

May 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1620 Hopewell Church Road, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy S8 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1551 Deer Run Road, Mountain City, was brought in on a fugitive of justice warrant from Tennessee. He was held without bond. Court date: June 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 127 Cranberry Trail, Zionville, was charged with felony financial card theft. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: June 28.

May 18

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 496 Timber Ridge Road, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 115 East E Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Apt. A, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: June 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 720 George Eggers Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 28.

May 19

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 430 New River Heights Road, Boone. A Taurus 9mm handgun was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and injury to real property were reported at 2268 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock. A wood door was damaged and a grandson had been squatting at the house while the family was away.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 7612 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 13.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



May 13

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 250 Williams Ridge Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 7.

May 14

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 3565 Majestic View Place, Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to appear, driving with a revoked license, driving with an expired registration, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: June 28.

May 15

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense and possession of counterfeit currency were reported at Speedway, 159 Old E. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1323 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: June 14.

May 16

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at WAMY Community Action, 225 Birch Street, Unit 1-2, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 61, of 528 Apple Valley, Zionville, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 28.

May 17

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 296 Ricky’s Way, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: July 8.

May 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hardin Park Elementary School, 361 Jefferson Road, Boone. An iPhone 7 Plus was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Noble Kava, 114 Clement Street, Unit #106, Boone. A recycling bin and trash can were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 400 W. King Street, Apt. 11, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on the 800 Block of Queen Street, Boone. A “Road Closed” street sign was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 67, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 787 Buttermilk Road, Trade, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with an open container, injury to personal property, injury to real property, driving with no license, driving with no insurance, failure to reduce speed, driving left of center, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 475 Ford Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 22.

May 19

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 28.

