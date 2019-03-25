Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 9 – March 17

Published Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5:12 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 9

INCIDENT: Malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer were reported at 317 Jenwil Drive, Deep Gap. The suspect reportedly damaged the rear quarter panel of a patrol vehicle.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone. A blue and silver Schwinn bicycle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license, failure to appear and a brake light violation were reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of Howards Knob Road and Navajo Trail, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 219 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.

March 10

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at University Nissan, 135 Innovation Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at 1399 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Apt. 4, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1399 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,430. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 5.

March 11

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 623 Will Bingham Road, Vilas. The victim reported purchases made and accounts opened in his name.

INCIDENT: Recovered firearms were reported at 331 Wades Lane, Vilas. Three firearms were successfully recovered by the sheriff’s department.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 197 Old U.S. Highway 321, Blowing Rock. Two tires were reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Stalking was reported at 598 Fallview Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license were reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of Aho Road and Cobble Creek Lane, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired and possession of marijuana less than one-half ounce were reported during a traffic stop on Castleford Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2900 Colony Road, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. He was held without bond. Court date: May 3.

March 12

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property and resisting a public officer was reported at 4129 N.C. Highway 194, Apt. 3, Boone. A picture frame and picture were reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 101, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 468 Smith Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,440. Court date: April 5.

March 13

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and not paying child support was reported during a traffic stop at Loven Ready Mix, 1996 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 151 Scotts Drive, Boone. A diamond ring was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault and battery was reported on the 300 block of Troy Norris Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 4129 N.C. Highway 194 N., Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with two counts of injury to personal property and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 11036 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and not paying child support. Secured bond: $4,645. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 116 Shagbark Road, Beech Mountain, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $194. Court date: April 9.

March 14

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 199 Shady Glen Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1096 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported her window being vandalized.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 4771 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. A suspect forced entry into multiple storage units.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 4091 Old U.S. Highway 421 S. The victim reported running into a cooler that had fallen out of someone’s truck bed.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 10894 Highway 105 S., Unit 5, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license, misdemeanor larceny and no operator’s license. Secured bond: $13,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 656 Rocky Mountain Road, Boone, was charged with violation of a protective order. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

March 15

INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 4771 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. Two toolboxes and a Craftsman socket set were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4129 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. Tools, keys and a Moto E4 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 5019 Morrowick Road, Charlotte, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 24.

March 16

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 3700 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Damage to personal and real property was reported at 150 Johns Lane, Zionville.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Cash bond: $632. Court date: April 11.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 125 Glade Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 179 Moonlight Drive, Todd, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. He was held without bond. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: April 23.

March 17

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence was reported at a traffic stop at Quality Plus Gas Station, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 320 Woodland Drive, Swannanoa, was charged with speeding and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 3473 Island Road, Blountville, Tennessee, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: April 29.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 11

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 2968 N.C. Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 909 Horn Break Court, Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: April 5.

March 12

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 403, Boone. A lock box, money, oxycodone and suboxone were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Using a stolen credit card was reported at Publix, 1620 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 467 McGuire Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 188 Ivy Terrace Drive, Apt. 301, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and assault on a government official. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 183 Graggville Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 70, of 147 Little Laurel Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving to endanger and injury to personal property. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

March 13

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1211 Allenbrook Road, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired, running a stop light, driving with an open container and expired driver’s license. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

March 14

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 280 Glove Factory Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 56, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 4, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.

March 15

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various clothing and household items and an HP desktop computer were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Gastown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone. A bottle of wine was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 454 W. King Street, Boone. A wallet with money and a driver’s license was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 5257 Sartin Road, Burlington, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 204 Furman Road, Apt. 18, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without headlights. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 500 Cannon Street, Rockwell, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 213 Cedar Drive, West Milton, Ohio, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 580 Slabtown Road, Mountain City, was charged with larceny, conspiring to commit larceny and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 1444 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, was charged with larceny, conspiring to commit felony larceny and two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $16,500. Court date: April 29.

March 16

INCIDENT: Assault on a female, assault by strangulation and resist/delay/obstructing a public officer was reported at Quality Inn, 840 E. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 206 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 206 Massachusetts Avenue, North Wilkesboro, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 339 Bud Black Road, Crouse, North Carolina, was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He was held without bond. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 145 Pine Arbor, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.

March 17

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 471 Kellwood Drive, Boone. A black moped was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 140 Appalachian Street, Apt. 2, Boone. A wallet and money were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 185 Hill Street, Boone, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol and resist/delay/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 185 Hill Street, Boone, was charged with resist/delay/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 29.

