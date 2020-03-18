Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 9 – March 15

Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 4:15 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 9

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Turkey Ridge Lot 6 on Rich Mountain Road in Zionville. Copper triband powerline valued at $19,887 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 351 Doe Ridge Road, Boone. A dog was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A death was reported at 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,400. Court date: April 2.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 129 Sourwood Lane, Fleetwood, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 20.

March 10

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at 105 Sable Drive, Unit 102, Boone. A prescription and $100 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 9982 Highway 226 North, Bakersville, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver meth, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, 14 counts of being a habitual felon, two counts of driving with a revoked license, expired registration and possession of stolen property. Secured bond: $200,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 70, of 523 Old Forge Road, Mountain City, was charged with being a habitual felon. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 2109 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 136 Fox Hollow Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 254 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: May 12.

March 11

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 8689 U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap. A snowplow blade was taken from a parking lot.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 655 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone. A Marlin rifle was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: April 27.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 443 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 20.

March 12

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 102 Meadow Lark Way, Vilas. An Apple iPad was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 107 Kellersville Road, Sugar Grove.

March 13

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 181 Hobert South Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1348 Wes Brewer Road, Newland, was issued a criminal summons for a school attendance law violation. Court date: March 18.

March 14

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1494 Mabel School Road, Zionville. A dog reportedly attacked the victim’s livestock.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 4295 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 63, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 102, Boone, was issued a criminal summons for worthless check writing. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 156 Sable Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 394 Leon Coffey Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 1.

March 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2700 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: April 2.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 511 West King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 388 Jake Storie Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 20.

March 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 3.

March 11

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 219 Rhododendron Lane, Boone. A book bag, calculator and Lenovo Chromebook were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Boone Drug, 345 Deerfield Road, Boone. A billfold was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Arson was reported at the ABC Store, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.

March 12

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Mighty Fit car seat was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 189 Winter Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: April 24.

March 13

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Horton Hotel, 611 West King Street, Boone. A blue Coach wallet was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 58 Buttercup Drive, Bennett, North Carolina, was charged with stolen property offenses. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 21 Braxton Lane, Thomasville, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 24.

March 14

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 2917 Mountain Ash Court, Raleigh, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 320 Forest Hill Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: May 1.

March 15

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 165 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A South Carolina license plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 500 North Main Street, Apt. 10, Drexel, North Carolina, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 149 Queensbury Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with simple assault. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: May 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 901 Brookside Drive, Greensboro, was charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: May 1.

Related Articles

Comments

comments