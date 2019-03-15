Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 4 – March 11

Published Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3:29 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 4

INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1469 W. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at 106 Grove Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 125 Big Hill Road, Boone. The victim reported someone sending them harassing text messages.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 4827 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 190 Lambs Creek Road, Brevard, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 219 Ridgeview Road, Johnson City, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 632 N. Shady Street, Mountain City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1187 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

March 5

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported during a traffic stop at the intersection of Hicks Road and Houston Harmon Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 7658 Old U.S. Highway 421, Deep Gap. A diamond anniversary ring, wormy chestnut hutch, silver punch bowl, vintage clothes, water pump, concrete garden fountain, Auburn University clothing, family photo albums and a 15-piece silver place setting were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 110 Flowers Drive, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3121 West Brushy Fork Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 3121 West Brushy Fork Road, Zionville, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 517 Oakdale Drive, Drexel, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 3.

March 6

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 113 Byrd Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 125 Hardy Street, Jonesville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 4.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of Banner Elk was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 870 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 12.

March 7

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 420 Locust Hill Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana was reported at 196 Ira Presnell Road, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3403 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 362 Chinkapin Road, Seven Devils, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 12.

March 8

INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest was reported on U.S. Highway 421 in Zionville.

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 181 Greenbriar Road, Boone.

March 9

INCIDENT: Felonious breaking and entering, larceny after breaking/entering and injury to real property were reported at 467 U.S. Highway 321 N., Vilas. A Kobalt Compound Saw, tattoo equipment and audio/visual recordings were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone. A blue and silver Schwinn bicycle was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 219 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 135 South Pine Run Road, Boone, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: April 12.

March 10

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 174 Apple Road, Boone. The window on a Mazda 3 was shattered.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1399 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,430. Court date: April 12.

March 11

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 4470 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. Someone used a stolen credit card to buy gasoline.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 4

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1053 E. Chew Street, Apt. 4, Allentown, Pennsylvania, was charged with forgery, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to return rental property, seven counts of failure to appear and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $86,350. Court date: April 12.

A female suspect, 27, of 4530 Doris Drive, Allentown, Pennsylvania, was charged with harboring a fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: April 12.

March 5

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Statutory sexual offense was reported at 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 108 Tremont Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Indecent liberties with a child was reported at Catholic Campus Ministries, 232 Faculty Street, Boone.

March 6

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Appalachian Cookie Company, 404 Old Bristol Road, Boone. A car topper sign was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 170 Tulip Tree Lane, Unit C, Boone. A Sony PlayStation, Remington shotgun, Sig Sauer handgun and various bottles of alcohol were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 121 Wilson Brown Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

March 7

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 2460 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: A road rage incident was reported on Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 1530 S. 3 rd Street, Louisville, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

Street, Louisville, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12. March 8

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny, being intoxicated and disruptive, defrauding and communicating threats were reported at Makoto’s and Food Lion on Blowing Rock Road. Packaged meat, a meal and a tip jar with $20 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 3535 Terra Firma Drive, Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats and defrauding an innkeeper. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 12.

March 9

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at LifeStore, 1675 Blowing Rock Road, #100, Boone. A North Carolina license plate XTS-5133 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and felony larceny were reported at 191 Cecil Miller Road, #203, Boone. A flat screen TV, multiple pairs of shoes, social security card, comforter, blanket, clothes, cleaning supplies, TI-84 calculator, exercise physiology text book, a North Face backpack and a MacBook Pro computer were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 505 Green Street, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 17.

March 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 817 Old Mountain Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license, expired inspection, expired tag and felony probation violation. Secured bond: $11,000. Court date: April 12.

Comments

comments