Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 25 – March 31

Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 4:39 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 25

INCIDENT: Larceny of prescription medication was reported at 226 Snowflake Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 308 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas. A vehicle tag was damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of Boone was charged with possession of stolen property and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: April 12.

March 26

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at the Watauga County Courthouse, 842 W. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported during a traffic stop at 455 Will Isaacs Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 275 Deerfield Estates Road, Boone. The victim reported her credit card being fraudulently used.

INCIDENT: A fugitive from justice, resisting a public officer and drug/narcotics violations were reported at 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 504 Calvin Byers Road, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 108 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, was charged with resisting a public officer and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,500. Court date: April 29.

March 27

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 5605 Bamboo Road, Boone. Two drivers reportedly collided vehicles after an argument.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female, second degree trespassing and interfering with emergency communications were reported at 5351 N.C. Highway 194 S., Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2655 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female, violation of a court order and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $250,000. Court date: April 29.

March 28

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 165 All Hallows Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance was reported during a traffic stop on Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 5621 Heathstead Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 29.

March 29

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 159 Twilight Point, Blowing Rock. A Stihl Chainsaw was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. A tank and signs were reported damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 533 RJ Aldridge Road, Banner Elk, was charged with worthless check writing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 682 Bryan Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and child abuse. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 1.

March 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 100 Mesa Circle, Boone. A suspect drove away from a parking lot with a towing boot on the vehicle.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 120 Vilas Overlook, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 687 Big Flatts Church Road, Apt. A, Fleetwood, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 317 Nettles Ridge Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $460. Court date: April 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of Boone was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of Banner Elk was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 25

INCIDENT: Larceny and forgery were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 530 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: May 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 313 JC Greene Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 501 Modock Road, Trade, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 29.

March 26

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Modern Toyota of Boone, 225 Modern Drive, Boone. Wheels and tires were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Forgery was reported at Advance Auto Parts, 171 Boone Heights Drive, Unit A, Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraudulent check writing was reported at Angle, Rupp & Rupp Attorneys at Law, 910 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 12.

March 27

INCIDENT: Forgery of a check was reported at Tienda Gladys, 176 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 1435 NC Highway 105, Boone. A Toyota Corolla was reported stolen.

March 28

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 475 Meadowview Drive, Unit B107, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.

March 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1519 Shell Creek Road, Ferguson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 23.

March 30

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, of 201 Forest Oak Lane, Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1776 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 544 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: May 3.

March 31

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 229 E. King Street, Boone.

Comments

comments