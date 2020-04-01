Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 23 – March 29

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:35 am

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 23

INCIDENT: An animal nuisance was reported at 455 Buckeye Ridge Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 4318 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap. A farm gate and post were damaged.

March 25

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 136 Fox Hollow Drive, Banner Elk. Tools and a television were reported stolen.

March 27

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 734 Pottertown Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 886 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove, was charged with outstanding offenses from Caldwell County. He was held without bond. Court date: June 8.

March 28

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 8968 U.S. Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove. An RV muffler was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 109 Apaloosa Trail, Boone, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: May 18.

March 29

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 492 Teaberry Hills Road, Boone. The victims believed that someone entered their garage overnight.

INCIDENT: First-degree burglary, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication were reported at 300 Old Danner Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: May 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 127 Charles Lowes Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $100. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 65 Glade Creek Road, Sparta, was charged with felony breaking and entering and assault on a child. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: May 1.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 23

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wallet, money, money clip and various debit/credit cards were stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 4148 Poor Ridge Road, Kitty Hawk, was charged with drug equipment violations, driving with an open container and resist/delay/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 1.

March 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 308, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 1.

March 25

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Dodge work van was reported stolen.

March 26

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 224 Yosef Drive, Boone. A MacBook Pro, North Face backpack and red Adidas low top sneakers were reported stolen.

March 27

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. A BB gun, assorted hand tools, and a toolbox were reported stolen.

March 29

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 389 Yosef Drive, Boone.