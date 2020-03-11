Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 2 – March 8

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:17 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 2

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 709 Laurel Creek Road, Sugar Grove. $800 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense and unauthorized practice of contracting were reported at 2052 Longhope Road, Todd. The victim reported paying a contractor to do work on his property and the contractor did not do the work.

March 3

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 190 Apoloosa Trail, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 18.

March 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 431 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove. A package was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, o 165 Farthing Hayes Road, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. He was held without bond. Court date: March 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $26,000. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 729 Oakwood Road, West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $410. Court date: March 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 1602 N.C. Highway 194 South, Vilas, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1061 Sugar Mountain Road #2, Newland, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: May 12.

March 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault and cyberstalking. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 23.

March 6

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 100 Valle Cay Drive, Vilas. The exit gate was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 701 Middle Fork Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 707 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and breaking and entering. He was held without bond. Court date: May 15.

March 7

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 222 Hensels Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: April 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 223 Old Burg Road, Zionville, was charged with larceny of ginseng and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 20.

March 8

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 886 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 1458 Rominger Road, Banner Elk. A Smith & Wesson .38 Special was reported stolen.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 3

INCIDENT: Uttering forged paper or instrument containing a forged endorsement was reported at 125 Graduate Lane, Apt. 433, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 150 Green Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 2225 East Big Springs Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 9.

March 4

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 130 Sunset Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 729 Oakwood Street, West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 20.

March 5

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at College Place, 521 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A Glock .40 caliber handgun, cash, a Michael Kors purse and a State Employees Credit Union debit card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Bavarian Village, 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone. Money, purses, Magic the Gathering cards and a handicap placard were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Stolen property was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 234 Mary’s Lane, Ferguson, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Boone, was charged with possession of paraphernalia, tampering with a motor vehicle, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen property. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 20.

March 6

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Dog food and a TV were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Ride with Pride Carwash, 163 Pride Drive, Boone. A checkbook, backpack and business documents were reported stolen.

March 7

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and injury to personal property was reported at 610 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: April 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 151 Wilson Road, Boone, was charged with driving with an expired license and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 20.

March 8

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Bavarian Village, 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 313 Will Cook Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 24.

