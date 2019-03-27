Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 17 – March 24

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 4:54 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 17

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop on Highway 105, Banner Elk.

March 18

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at 585 Lake Ridge Road, Boone. A wallet, a North Carolina ID card and a dog tag with name on it were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 100 Kensington Drive, Boone. A “No Parking Sign” was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Felony flee to elude arrest was reported at 1062 Pottertown Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 78, of 104 Cloverleaf Lane, Morganton, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 10032 U.S. Highway 421 S., Trade, was charged with felony larceny and possession/storage/altering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 29.

March 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 790 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: April 6.

March 20

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises was reported at Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Felony flee/elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault with a deadly weapon were reported during a traffic stop on Highway 321 N., Vilas.

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear were reported during a traffic stop on Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 11036 Highway 105, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 117 Max Cloyd Lane, Telford, Tennessee, was charged with flee/eluding arrest, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assaulting a government official, reckless driving to endanger and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: April 12.

March 21

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 105 Woodlawn Drive, Jonesborough, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.

March 22

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 114 Autumn Blaze Trail, Blowing Rock. A Dewalt miter saw was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 312 Clint Lewis Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 57, of 312 Clint Lewis Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1808 Parkwood Lane, Johnson City, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and unsafe passing on a yellow line. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 103 McNab Lane, Boone, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1406 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $4,233. Court date: April 9.

March 23

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 1971 Sampson Road, Boone. A “No Trespassing Sign” was reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 165 Beulah Land Lane, Apt. 2, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and felony larceny were reported at 577 Oak Ridge Drive, Boone. Two mosaics valued at $4,000 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 165 Beulah Land Lane, Unit 2, Vilas, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: April 12.

March 24

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 6218 Junaluska Road, Boone. The victim reported having injuries to her face.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1533 Old Watauga River Road, Vilas, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $60,500. Court date: April 15.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 18

INCIDENT: Simple affray and resisting a public officer were reported at Elevation 3333, 208 Faculty Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 140 Appalachian Street, #2, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at East Side Storage, 1480 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 100 Howard Street, Boone. A Nalgene water bottle, an App Card, an iPhone charger, an HP laptop charger, an HP laptop and two textbooks were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 268 Faculty Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 268 Faculty Street, #5, Boone, was charged with simple affray and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 105 Assembly Drive, Apt. 12, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 286 Faculty Street, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: $1,500.

ARREST: A male suspect, 69, of Greens Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, #137, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.

March 19

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at CrossFit Postal, 220 Postal Street, Boone. A Samsung S7 phone and phone case were reported stolen.

March 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone. Miscellaneous food items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct was reported at 176 Winter Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 16, of 176 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

March 21

INCIDENT: Defrauding was reported at Sagebrush, 1111 Highway 105, Boone. The suspect left without paying a bar tab.

March 22

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 143 Village View Drive, #311, Mooresville, was charged with hit and run. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 29

March 24

INCIDENT: Hit and run and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were reported at 521 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone. A backpack and clothes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 12, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 126 Adams Lane, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 459 Kelly Hill Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

