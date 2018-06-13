Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 4 – June 11

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering was reported at 444 Bear Den Road, Boone. A Honda generator, a Husqvarna chainsaw and two Stihl pole saws were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and criminal damage to property was reported at 408 Ski Crest Peak, Blowing Rock. A flat screen TV and a door lock were reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 225 Linda Lane, Vilas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Secured bond: $250,000. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving with a revoked registration number, driving with no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 201 Reece Road, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date is unavailable.

June 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 729 Sherwood Road, Vilas. A Stihl chainsaw was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 157 South Slope Loop, Unit 1, Banner Elk. A Deadpool t-shirt was reported to have been stolen by a neighbor.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property was reported at 379 N. Pine Run Road, Boone. Both front and back doors were reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2339 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. An Echo weed eater and a two-gallon gas can with gas in it were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1016 Jackson Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and other drug violations. Secured bond: $2,200. Court date: July 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 433 New Hill Olive Chapel Road, Apex, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released without bond. Court date: July 30.

June 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 3535 38th Street N., St. Petersburg, Florida, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas, was charged with communicating threats. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

June 8

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering was reported at 1096 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. $20 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 534 Junaluska Road, Boone. The victim reported being hit and kicked in the head.

June 9

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 107 Ford Hollars Road, Vilas. The victim reported car keys being stolen.

INCIDENT: A neighbor’s cows got loose and reportedly damaged the victim’s yard at 1476 Milton Moretz Road, Boone.

June 10

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 4362 Bamboo Road, Boone. The victim believed her niece’s dog was stolen.

INCIDENT: A call for service involving a possible cardiac arrest was reported at 2279 Silverstone Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 6008 Tram Lane, Coeburn, Virginia, was charged with injury to real property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 6.

ARRST: A male suspect, 30, of 223 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license and school attendance law violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

June 11

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 191 Circle Street, Millers Creek, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 846 Johnny Bowman Road, Mount Airy, was charged with making harassing phone calls. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 10.