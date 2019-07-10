Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 30 – July 7

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:58 pm

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 30

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 1526 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

July 1

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 108 Linville Creek Road, Unit 1, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1551 Browns Chapel Road, Boone. A necklace was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was brought in on two orders for arrest. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 343 Hayes Wellborn Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 26.

July 2

INCIDENT: Larceny of motor vehicle fuel was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. The gas station reported someone driving off without paying for 17 gallons of fuel.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 190 Bettys Circle, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny of ginseng was reported at Valley Grocery and Gas, 9258 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with felony larceny. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 3408 1 st Avenue Circle NW, Hickory, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. He was held without bond. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3647 Blackberry Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 5449 Harbor Drive, Manns Harbor, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

July 3

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 3454 N.C. Highway 105 S., Boone. A welding machine was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 140 Deer Street, Boone. A flashlight was reported stolen.

July 4

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 11188 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk. A door was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 328 Charlie Hicks Road, Banner Elk, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 256 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 25.

July 5

INCIDENT: Worthless check writing and failure to work after getting paid was reported at 340 Horse Shoe Ridge Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported paying for work that was never completed.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 4526 Valley Farm Drive, Denton, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 9.

July 6

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 4250 Rominger Road, Banner Elk. A church was reportedly vandalized.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 111 Mystery Hill Lane, Unit 1, Blowing Rock. Counterfeit money was used.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 8173 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 30.

July 7

INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest was reported during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 421 N. in Zionville. The suspect fled the scene in a motor vehicle.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 12161 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Oxycodone pills were reported stolen.





The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 2

INCIDENT: Indecent exposure was reported at Anna Bananas, 641 W. King Street, Boone.

July 4

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 230 N. Depot Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 183 Woodpecker Lane, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with indecent exposure. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 NW Todd Street, Lenoir, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 285 Wood Circle, Boone, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple affray, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 14406 Gadwall Court, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 26.

July 5

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 484 Oak Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Sexual battery was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 186 Mountain Oak Lane, Hickory, was charged with driving while impaired and a headlamp violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with sexual battery and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 26.

July 6

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1126 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Robbery was reported at Jimmy John’s, 525 W. King Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 127 Park Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 226 Bruce Shelton Boulevard, Unit #120, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to manufacture/sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 96 Atoah Street, Robbinsville, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 640 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4452 U.S. Highway 421, Vilas, was charged with hit and run, driving with an open container and driving with no license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 26.

July 7

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 334 Faculty Street, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 52, of Boone was charged with making a false report to law enforcement agencies or officers. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.

