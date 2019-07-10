Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 30 – July 7

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- June 30
- ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 1526 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
- July 1
- INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 108 Linville Creek Road, Unit 1, Vilas.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1551 Browns Chapel Road, Boone. A necklace was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was brought in on two orders for arrest. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 343 Hayes Wellborn Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 26.
- July 2
- INCIDENT: Larceny of motor vehicle fuel was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. The gas station reported someone driving off without paying for 17 gallons of fuel.
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 190 Bettys Circle, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny of ginseng was reported at Valley Grocery and Gas, 9258 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with felony larceny. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: July 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 3408 1st Avenue Circle NW, Hickory, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. He was held without bond. Court date: July 22.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3647 Blackberry Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: July 26.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 5449 Harbor Drive, Manns Harbor, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.
- July 3
- INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 3454 N.C. Highway 105 S., Boone. A welding machine was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 140 Deer Street, Boone. A flashlight was reported stolen.
- July 4
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 11188 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk. A door was reportedly damaged.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 328 Charlie Hicks Road, Banner Elk, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 30.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 256 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 25.
- July 5
- INCIDENT: Worthless check writing and failure to work after getting paid was reported at 340 Horse Shoe Ridge Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported paying for work that was never completed.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 4526 Valley Farm Drive, Denton, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 9.
- July 6
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 4250 Rominger Road, Banner Elk. A church was reportedly vandalized.
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 111 Mystery Hill Lane, Unit 1, Blowing Rock. Counterfeit money was used.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 8173 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 9.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 30.
- July 7
- INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest was reported during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 421 N. in Zionville. The suspect fled the scene in a motor vehicle.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 12161 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Oxycodone pills were reported stolen.
- July 2
- INCIDENT: Indecent exposure was reported at Anna Bananas, 641 W. King Street, Boone.
- July 4
- INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 230 N. Depot Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 183 Woodpecker Lane, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with indecent exposure. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 NW Todd Street, Lenoir, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 285 Wood Circle, Boone, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple affray, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 14406 Gadwall Court, Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 26.
- July 5
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 484 Oak Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Sexual battery was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 186 Mountain Oak Lane, Hickory, was charged with driving while impaired and a headlamp violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with sexual battery and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 26.
- July 6
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1126 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Robbery was reported at Jimmy John’s, 525 W. King Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 127 Park Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 226 Bruce Shelton Boulevard, Unit #120, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to manufacture/sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 96 Atoah Street, Robbinsville, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 640 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4452 U.S. Highway 421, Vilas, was charged with hit and run, driving with an open container and driving with no license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 26.
- July 7
- ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 334 Faculty Street, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: July 26.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 52, of Boone was charged with making a false report to law enforcement agencies or officers. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.