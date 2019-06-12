Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 3 – June 9

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 4:51 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2596 Hardin Road, Boone. Rock building materials were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 231 Complex Drive, Boone. A 250 amp CC inverter welder, Miller Welding Lead, Miller Welding Ground Clamp and Welding Electrode Clamp were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 600 Sunrise Valley Drive, Boone. A Rolex watch, Cartier diamond bracelet and other bracelets and necklaces were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 27.

June 4

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 9189 N.C. Highway 105 S., Apt. 15, Banner Elk. The victim reported scratches on his Toyota Camry.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 411 Hardaman Circle, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 775 Hicks Hollow Lane, Elk Park, was charged with driving with no insurance. Secured bond: $750. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 118 Howard Winkler Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 27.

June 5

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on Ford Road in Boone. The victim reported his LG cellphone being stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at U-Haul Moving and Storage, 849 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A 20-foot U-Haul box truck was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 5359 New Centre Drive, Apt. B, Wilmington, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: July 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: June 28.

June 6

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 254 Shady Grove Drive, Boone. The victim reported her sister is attempting to use her personal information illegally.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 198 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. A kayak, two life jackets and two paddles were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 2112 Deerfield Road, Apt. 2, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 173 Canter Road, Todd.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 181 Roe Miller Lane, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 308, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 140 Roaring River Drive, Hayes, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $1,500. Court date: July 25.

June 7

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 500 Indian Paintbrush Drive, Unit 5, Banner Elk. The victim reported fraudulent use of a credit card.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 155 John Thomas Drive, Boone, was charged with larceny of a firearm. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 131 Sunalei View, Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 5.

June 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 296 Westin Way, Boone. The victim reported front and rear tires on the driver’s side had been slashed.

INCIDENT: A flooded vehicle was reported at 500 River Road, Todd.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired was reported during a traffic stop at 2937 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 105 Summit Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a fictitious registration plate. He was issued a citation for the offense.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 155 Cannon Drive, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 190 Preacher Billings Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 26.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 419, Boone. A wallet, debit cards, money and a North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported at Lost Province Brewing Company, 130 N. Depot Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 142 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. 25, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 142 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. 25, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 220 Shupes Mill Road, Mountain City, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 28.

June 4

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 2358 Deerfield Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and fleeing/eluding. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assaulting a government official, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 297 Marlow Loop, Troutman, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 662 Green Valley Road, Creston, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Bone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1520 W. King Street, Unit 8, Boone, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication. He was held without bond. Court date: July 22.

June 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 168 New Market Boulevard, Boone. A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Unit 90, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Super 8, 2419 Highway 105, Boone. A purse, a Vera Bradley wallet, a Tennessee driver’s license and a social security card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Phil’s Gastown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone. A Verizon cell phone was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 459 White Oak Drive, Boone, was charged with speeding, driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 594 Green Road, Butler, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1130 Stoney Brook Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and designated lane violation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 26.

June 7

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and uttering forged endorsement were reported at 136 Ivy Drive, Boone. Lifestore personal checks were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 W. King Street, Boone. A Columbia black rain jacket and keys were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 386 S. Ridge Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 278 Highway 105 Extension, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 134 Horn Avenue, Apt. 17, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 134 Horn Avenue, Apt. 17, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3900 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with marijuana possession and driving with an open container. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

June 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 120 W. Steele Street, Salisbury, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

June 9

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 325 Yosef Drive, Apt. F, Boone.

