Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 29 – July 6

Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 29

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 4826 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap. Crops were reportedly damaged.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 230 Moss Hill Road, Boone. An entry door was damaged.

June 30

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 500 Cope Creek Road, Apt. 3, Sylva, was charged with aiding. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 500 Cope Creek Road, Apt. 3, Sylva, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 7.

July 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 5152 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 28.

July 2

INCIDENT: Larceny of construction tools was reported at 4259 U.S. Highway 321 South, Blowing Rock. A 24-foot Husky cargo trailer and numerous electrical tools and wiring were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking/entering were reported at 212 Still Lake Road, Unit 2, Boone. Two blankets, a quilt and a pillow were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 139 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 256 Calvin Byers Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of assault on a government official. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 122 Laurel Reach Lane, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $750. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 295 Parkway Village Drive, Boone, was charged with felony breaking or entering. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: August 28.

July 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Radford Quarry, 5605 Bamboo Road, Boone. A load of gravel was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 114 Rich Mountain Road, Zionville. An Apple iMac, Acer computer, and lawn equipment were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and misuse of the 911 system. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and second-degree trespassing. He was held without bond. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: September 18.

July 4

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with three counts of breaking/entering a building and being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 7.

July 5

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 398 Fawn Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 252 South Pine Run Road, Boone. A jacket, a silver ring with orange stone, a crop top, a pair of jean shorts, a food stamp card, and a two-year-old pitbull were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1221 Rue Degas, Mandeville, Louisiana, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, o 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. She was held without bond. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1006 Park Road, Apt. B, Charlotte, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: September 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 148 Phipps Road, Rogersville, Tennessee, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 18.

July 6

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 29

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at LC & K Consultants, 170 Hidden Shadows Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault were reported at 264 Green Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 1841 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with felony worthless check writing. Unsecured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 7.

June 30

INCIDENT: Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 363 Howard Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 West King Street, Boone. Food was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 10 High Country Lanes, 261 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 295 Parkway Forest Village, Boone, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 4.

July 1

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. An 18-pack of Bud Light cans was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Phil’s Citgo, 168 Hardin Street, Boone. A Gatorade was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 224 Yosef Drive, Boone. A Christmas tree was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 681 Dry Stone Branch Road, Mountain City, was charged with simple assault and two counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property. He was held without bond. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 208 Randolph Drive, Boone, was charged with larceny. Unsecured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 4.

July 2

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, parking deck level 3, Boone. $30 in small bills was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 247 Eli Harley Drive, Apt. 109, Boone. A doorbell camera was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault were reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

July 3

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Circle K, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 4.

July 4

INCIDENT: Simple assault and assault on a female was reported at 1322 Perkinsville Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 65, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 4.

July 5

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 126 Windy Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 176 Faculty Street, Apt. 3, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 4004 Sourgum Court, Greensboro, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 508 Driewood Court, Raleigh, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $300. Court date: August 7.