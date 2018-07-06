Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 25 – July 2

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
June 25
INCIDENT: Simple possession of marijuana was reported at Radford Quarry, 5605 Bamboo Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 368 Dolls Eye Trail, Blowing Rock. The victim reported being scammed by a sweepstakes scheme.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.
June 26
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at E. Rivers Edge, Boone. A fly fishing rod and reel were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and felony larceny was reported at 577 Oak Ridge Drive, Boone. An Inuit marble bear statue as well as several pieces of art and dishware were reported stolen.
June 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 121 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 191 Cecil Miller Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 3141 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $65,000. Court date: Sept. 10.
June 28
INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and larceny were reported at 412 Mallard Lane, Apt. 17, Boone. The items reported stolen included snowboard gloves, snowboard helmet, snowboard face mask, beanies, K-2 snowboard boots box, tapestry, Samsung 40-inch flat screen TV, Nikon D-500 camera, HP laptop, Google tablet and an Xbox and one controller.
INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana was reported at 5145 Highway 421 N, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 111 Payne Branch, Boone, was charged with failure to appear and drug violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 6220 Spurgeon Way, High Point, was charged with driving with a revoked license and contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 30.
June 29
INCIDENT: Burglary and larceny were reported at 6882 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. Two HP laptops, an iPhone 6S, A Google Pixel 2XL, a red handbag, a wallet with debit card and credit cards and a Honda car key were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Possessing/Concealing stolen property was reported at 1818 Highway 105 bypass, Boone. Two Samsung flat screen TVs, a Stanley tool set and an air compressor were recovered.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 298 Railroad Grade Road, Fleetwood, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 789 Little Mountain Church Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.
June 30
INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 3788 Ruby Lane, Banner Elk. A male subject was suffering from possible alcohol overdose.
INCIDENT: Trespassing and larceny was reported at 1240 Briarwood Lane, Boone. A riding lawn mower was reported stolen by a suspect who had been illegally squatting at the residence.
July 1
INCIDENT: Burglary with forcible entry and larceny was reported at 1682 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas. An oil painting and a BB gun were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 5670 Old Highway 421, Zionville. The victim stated that her husband had assaulted her.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1420 Edgar Tufts Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 3224 North Fork New River Road, Lansing, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/forgery and obtaining property was by false pretense was reported at Benchmark Provisions, 122 S. Depot Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 954 Hunting Hills Lane, Boone. Items reported stolen include a diamond bracelet, diamond watch, gold and diamond watch, gold watch, silver bracelets, charm bracelet, gold locket, diamond rick, Naval Academy class ring, a 12-inch wooden cat sculpture, silver pin, assorted gold chains, rosary, animal figurines, a Shark Vaccuum, bed sheets, a purse and a gold cross.
ARREST: A male suspect 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drug equipment violations and outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 26.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 224 Yosef Drive, Boone. A Dell laptop was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at La Monarca Tienda Mexicana, 1586 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Speedway, 159 Old E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Tennis shoes, shirts and butane gas canisters were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 314 Meadowview Drive Apt. 406, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of Boone was charged with trespassing, possession of stolen property, larceny and damage to property. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 323 Burl Harmon Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with an expired license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A 40-ounce malt beverage was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at Bank of America, 1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 324 Northlake Road, Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 378 Eller Road, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 31.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Baymont Inn, 1075 Highway 105, Boone. Two Samsung flat screen TVs were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A Kia Sportage and a Samsung cell phone was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 128 Zeb Street, Apt. A206, Boone. A Canon Vixia HFR40 camcorder, a Lenovo laptop and an HP laptop were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Unit 140, Boone, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 385 Locust Gap Road, Vilas, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and anti-theft device removal. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 3720 Twin Oak Way, Middlesex, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 31.