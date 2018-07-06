Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 25 – July 2

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Simple possession of marijuana was reported at Radford Quarry, 5605 Bamboo Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 368 Dolls Eye Trail, Blowing Rock. The victim reported being scammed by a sweepstakes scheme.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.

June 26

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at E. Rivers Edge, Boone. A fly fishing rod and reel were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and felony larceny was reported at 577 Oak Ridge Drive, Boone. An Inuit marble bear statue as well as several pieces of art and dishware were reported stolen.

June 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 121 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 191 Cecil Miller Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 3141 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $65,000. Court date: Sept. 10.

June 28

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and larceny were reported at 412 Mallard Lane, Apt. 17, Boone. The items reported stolen included snowboard gloves, snowboard helmet, snowboard face mask, beanies, K-2 snowboard boots box, tapestry, Samsung 40-inch flat screen TV, Nikon D-500 camera, HP laptop, Google tablet and an Xbox and one controller.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana was reported at 5145 Highway 421 N, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 111 Payne Branch, Boone, was charged with failure to appear and drug violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 6220 Spurgeon Way, High Point, was charged with driving with a revoked license and contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 30.

June 29

INCIDENT: Burglary and larceny were reported at 6882 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. Two HP laptops, an iPhone 6S, A Google Pixel 2XL, a red handbag, a wallet with debit card and credit cards and a Honda car key were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Possessing/Concealing stolen property was reported at 1818 Highway 105 bypass, Boone. Two Samsung flat screen TVs, a Stanley tool set and an air compressor were recovered.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 298 Railroad Grade Road, Fleetwood, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 789 Little Mountain Church Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

June 30

INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at 3788 Ruby Lane, Banner Elk. A male subject was suffering from possible alcohol overdose.

INCIDENT: Trespassing and larceny was reported at 1240 Briarwood Lane, Boone. A riding lawn mower was reported stolen by a suspect who had been illegally squatting at the residence.

July 1

INCIDENT: Burglary with forcible entry and larceny was reported at 1682 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas. An oil painting and a BB gun were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 5670 Old Highway 421, Zionville. The victim stated that her husband had assaulted her.