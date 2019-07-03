Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 24 – June 30

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4:16 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 24

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 4884 Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk. A septic tank pump was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Trespassing and damage to property were reported at 202 Hickory Knoll, Deep Gap. The victim reported someone trespassing on his property to remove rocks.

INCIDENT: Drug equipment violations were reported at 300 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 119 Taylor Street, Morganton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 8.

June 25

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and misdemeanor larceny were reported at 497 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. Miscellaneous clothing items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 1221 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove. A Smith & Wesson M&P .22 was reported stolen.

June 26

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 1237 Shulls Mill Road, Boone. Three grandfather clocks, a .22 rifle, a chainsaw, a leaf blower, and a string trimmer were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 174 Clark Castle Lane, Lot 12, Boone. The victim reported being struck in the forehead.

INCIDENT: An order for arrest was issued during a traffic stop at 2491 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was brought in on three outstanding orders for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 5.

June 27

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at Rocky Knob Park, 134 Mountain Bike Way, Boone. The victim reported someone stole his iPhone 6S from his vehicle.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Rocky Knob Park, 134 Mountain Bike Way, Boone. The victim reported his passenger window being broken and his wallet, debit card and clothes being stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of purse/wallet was reported at 4391 Castle Ford Road, Boone. The victim reported his vehicle was broken into and a wallet containing credit cards were reported stolen. The victim also reported fraudulent purchases being made with his credit cards and other attempts to make fraudulent purchases.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 240 Whispering Hill Road, Boone. The victim reported someone taking her iPhone X without permission.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 208 Abby Lane, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 400 Beech Street, Newland, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

June 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 139 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 100 Castle Lane, Lot 10, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for assault on a female. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 414 Mountain Avenue, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 1.

June 29

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 111 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock. The victim reported someone taking her cell phone from a bag.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 767 Forest Grove Road, Vilas. The victim reported someone took tools valued at $1,895.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3647 Blackberry Road, Lenoir, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, felony fleeing/eluding arrest and unsafe movement violations. Secured bond: $65,000. Court date: August 26.

June 30

INCIDENT: Embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Swiss Mountain Village, 2324 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock. An employee was suspected of embezzling funds from Swiss Mountain Village.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 216 Lynn Hill Road, Boone. The victim reported her mailbox was hit by a vehicle.

INCIDENT: Assault by strangulation was reported at 467 Honey Bear Campground Road, Boone. A female victim reported being assaulted.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3647 Blackberry Road, Lenoir, was charged with five counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and four counts of misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: August 26.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 24

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at Dos Amigos, 187 New Market Centre, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 1646 U.S. Highway 421, State Road, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 9.

June 25

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An HP tablet was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 22.

June 26

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An iPhone 8 Plus and a LifeProof phone case were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 147 Ivy Drive, Apt. 2, Boone. A pizza was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 26.

June 27

INCIDENT: Larceny by an employee was reported at Mr. Tire, 1563 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

June 28

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 499 W. King Street, Unit 5, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and larceny by changing price tag were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Clothes were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 131 Glen Burney Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, drug/narcotic violations and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 306 Chestnut Drive, Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by changing the price tag. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 1044 N.C. Highway 88 W., Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by changing the price tag. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 26.

June 29

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Puerto Nuevo Mexican & Seafood Restaurant, 187 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear, resisting a public officer, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: August 26.

June 30

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 219 Crossing Way, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 120 Summer Drive, Boone. A plastic jar containing $60, a gold soccer ball bank containing $300 in quarters, gold and silver necklace, watches and keys were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 111-19, 44th Avenue, New York City, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 26.

