Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 18 – June 25

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 195 Tambras Way, Vilas. The victim reported mail being stolen that included a package containing two shirts and a package containing swimming goggles.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 170 Wild Turkey Road, Boone. The victim reported mail being stolen that contained prescription Hydracodone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Vilas Post Office, 6141 U.S. Highway 421 N. A check, a package of beef jerky and a book were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 574 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported giving a copy of his ID to an unknown source in California.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and larceny was reported at 906 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock. The victim reported having some of her belongings taken and the offender threatened to “break” the victim. A telephone and jewelry were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A death was reported at 892 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. The deceased individual was discovered by the sheriff’s office.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 4709 Highway 421 S, Boone, was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2408 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: Aug. 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 1571 Little Laurel Road, Boone, was charged with parole/probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 12.

June 20

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 2791 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. The victim reported a dispute.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Bamboo Mini Storage, 266 Bamboo Road. Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft and damage to property was reported at 4756 Meat Camp Road, Todd. The victim reported the suspect stole $5,000 and her car, a Toyota Camry.

INCIDENT: A call for service involving recovered property was reported at Goober Peas Country Store, 1774 Highway 194, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and damage to property was reported at 212 Tree Bark NVNO, Zionville. The victim reported her driveway being damaged and the suspect threatening her.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 4051 Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 137A Stoney Brook Court, Boone, was charged with seven counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,750. Court date: June 28.

June 21

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 146 Tambras Way, Vilas. The victim reported a truck rolling off and running into some trees. The Ford F-350 and a Cargo South enclosed trailer were damaged.

INCIDENT: Fraud and harassing phone calls were reported at 517 Isenhour Road, Zionville. The victim reported multiple calls during the week attempting to defraud the victim over the phone.

INCIDENT: Embezzlement and larceny by employee was reported at the Golden Cockerel, 1651 Highway 194 N, Suite 1, Boone. The victim reported an employee using a computer to take money. The amount of money reported stolen was $10,273.11.

INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and larceny were reported at 212 Montana Drive, Boone. A Sanyo flatscreen television was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 32 Blevins Creek Road, Banner Elk, was charged with felony larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 620 W. Westwood Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 30.

June 22

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 300 Bluebird Lane, Boone. Someone backed into the victim’s sister-in-law’s vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 12161 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with court violations. Secured bond: $383.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 300 Mountain View Church Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. He paid the child support and was released from the magistrate’s office.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 11904 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 30.

June 23

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 1207 Brownwood Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported four slashed tired on her vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 2791 U.S. Highway 421 N, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1792 U.S. Highway 421 S, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

June 24

INCIDENT: Burglary with forcible entry and larceny were reported at 902 Browns Chapel Road, Boone. A wallet, six credit cards, jewelry and a jewelry chest were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 1500 Hopewell Church Road, Boone. Marijuana, serenity oil and a blunt cutter were seized by the sheriff’s office.

INCIDENT: Drug violations and possession of marijuana was reported at 287 Smith Street, Vilas, after an order for arrest was issued for a suspect inside the home.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 2514 Old Highway 421 S., Boone. The victim reported the offender using a vehicle to hit the victim’s property.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of Boone was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 287 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,950. Court date: July 30.