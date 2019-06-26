Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 17 – June 23

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 4:53 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 17

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 988 Reese Road, Vilas. The victim reported someone shooting her dog and letting it suffer.

INCIDENT: Breaking entering a building was reported at 221 Cool Water Creek, Vilas.

June 18

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia and recovered property were reported at 4019 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 329 Meadow Hill Road, Apt. 32, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to report a new address of a sex offender. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 3750 Townhouse Way, Unit 1, Lenoir, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 116 Shagbark Road, Beech Mountain, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $300. Court date: July 25.

June 19

INCIDENT: Kidnapping/Abduction, assault by pointing a gun and simple assault was reported at 765 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. The victim reported being forcibly taken at gunpoint.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 146 Parkway Ridge, Boone. Victim reported property damage to her house.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 8481 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. A Ruger SR45 pistol was reported stolen from the trunk of a vehicle.

June 20

INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10196 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk. The victim reported the suspect attempting to hit her with a vehicle twice.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 544 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with kidnapping/abduction, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and sexual battery. Secured bond: $150,000. Court date: July 26.

June 21

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at New River Building Supply, 3148 N.C. Highway 105 S. Money and a Case knife display were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A call for was reported at 2937 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. The victim reported the lug nuts on her vehicle being loosened.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 10196 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 11036 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $3,230. Court date: July 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 277 Copna Greene Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,134. Court date: July 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 497 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone, was charged with kidnapping, child abuse and assault by pointing a gun. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: July 26.

June 22

INCIDENT: Failure to return rental property was reported at U-haul Moving and Storage, 849 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1253 Brookshire Road, Unit B, Boone. Money and two laundry baskets were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1096 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported the driver’s side of her vehicle was keyed.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 579 Slabtown Road, Apt. 2, Zionville. The victim reported his living room window being damaged by a baseball bat.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 226 Snow Flake Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: July 22.

June 23

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 842 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk. A Nissan Rogue Sport was taken without the owner’s permission.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove. A John Deere 5210 tractor was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 202 Goshen Creek Lane, Boone. A Kenwood car stereo, cast iron pots, glassware and miscellaneous collected items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 420 Seven Devils Road, Foscoe, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 9.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 17

INCIDENT: A dog bite was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, A1, Boone.

June 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 145 River Valley Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear. Secured bond: $600. Court date: July 22.

June 19

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Mountaineer Village, 247 Eli Hartley Drive, Boone.

June 20

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Stepping Stone of Boone, 643 Greenway Road, Boone.

June 21

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering, larceny and larceny of a firearm were reported at Bill’s Garage, 167 W. King Street, Boone. Two rifles, two scopes and ammunition magazines were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 2722 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 184 Craven Farms Road, Vanceboro, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,250. Court date: July 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He was held without bond. Court date: July 26.

June 22

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Mr. Tire, 1563 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Volvo S40 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm and theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 164 Boone Creek Drive, Boone. A Glock 19, Taurus 9MM, Remington .22 rifle and a Dara Kydex holster were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 128 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with assaulting a government official and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 26.

