Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 15 – June 22

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 4:00 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 501 Modock Road, Trade, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 9591 U.S. Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 10.

June 16

INCIDENT: Flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle was reported on Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 129 Nile Park Drive, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 2256 Antioch Road, Mountain City, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $31,000. Court date: August 28.

June 17

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 138 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 7974 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

June 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 569 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 18.

June 19

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 142 Autumn Blaze Trail, Blowing Rock. A camera and two construction signs were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 600 Greer Lane, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 28.

June 20

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 359 Sorrento Falls Road, Blowing Rock. The rear side window of a vehicle was damaged.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 711 Pottertown Road, Todd. An iPad, a backpack and camera lens were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 762 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 28.

June 21

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 320 Moss Hill Road, Boone. Someone attempted to break into a house through a locked sliding glass door.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 136 McKinley Hill, Sugar Grove. Two lightbulb cameras and a TV firestick were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 27.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a child. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and expired registration. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and expired registration. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 28.

June 22

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a traffic stop at Tractor Supply, 2221 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with a noise ordinance violation. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: August 28.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 15

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An LG cell phone, $1,000, various old coins and a North Carolina ID were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of Boone was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, fleeing/eluding arrest, driving without a license, careless and reckless driving, failure to heed lights/siren, expired registration, tail lamp violation and an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $8,500. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 10, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 7.

June 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 377 Fox Den, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

June 17

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone. A tabernacle, tabernacle cross, ciborium and luna holder were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 214 Rushing Creek Drive, Boone.

June 18

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 331 Highland Avenue, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 323 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. G17, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Assorted food and clothing items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Vera Bradley purse was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 364 Faculty Street, Boone. Money and a death certificate were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A North Carolina executive order violation was reported at 220 Postal Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: A Town of Boone executive order violation was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 216 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 301, Boone. Clonazepam was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 1520 West King Street, Apt. 11, Boone. An electric paint gun was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 322 Clawson Street, Boone. A North Carolina registration plate was reported stolen.

June 19

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at First National Bank, 2111 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 301 Highland Avenue, Boone. Beats wireless headphones and spare change were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 285 Wood Circle, Apt. 2, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 7.

June 21

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. A Kubota was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering, injury to property and larceny were reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Baking pans, towels and miscellaneous food items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault to inflict serious injury was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 7504 Lashley Court, Greensboro, was charged with driving while impaired. He was held without bond. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 18.